Aishwarya Rai Bachchan serves boss-lady glam in VIRAL black blazer look ahead of Cannes 2026; fans call her 'REAL QUEEN'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at Mumbai airport as she left for Cannes with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. As expected, she is being lauded for her sharp look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan serves boss-lady glam in VIRAL black blazer look ahead of Cannes 2026; fans call her 'REAL QUEEN'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has once again proved why exactly she is hailed for being a global fashion icon. The actress was recently spotted at Mumbai airport as she left for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2026. The star looked absolutely gorgeous in a sleek black blazer paired with matching trousers. Aishwarya clearly kept her look classy yet powerful. One look at her is enough to understand that she effortlessly served major boss-lady vibes with her recent avatar.

Decoding Aishwarya Rai's VIRAL look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made sure all eyes were on her as she donned a polished look. She finished the look by wearing subtle makeup. She kept her hair loose, and won hearts with her signature grace. Fans were quick to take to take to social media to share their thoughts.

As evident from the video used on Instagram, Aishwarya and Aaradhya made their way through the airport. The caption of the video read, “Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan snapped at the airport as they jet off to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2026.” As expected, social media exploded with fans' reaction. One post read, "She looks sooo Fresh and Mesmerising YAYYY!" Next comment read, "My queen ready Cannes". Other viral posts read, "The entire world is waiting for you", "She is REAL queen", "Finally aishwarya will be at cannes", "I cannot wait for her look".

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to attend Cannes 2026 closing ceremony

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s absence during the first week of Cannes 2026 made many wonder if she was planning to skip the festival. She was also not included in L’Oréal Paris’ campaign materials this year. However, MoneyControl report confirmed that she would attend festival's closing ceremony that was scheduled for May 23. The reason behind the delay hasn't been reported yet.

L'Oreal reacts to missing Aishwarya's Cannes poster backlash

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a regular at Cannes for L'Oreal since 2002. Hence, when she wasn't included in the brand's latest promotional material, netizens were miffed. "Where is @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb ? We only see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during Cannes. We want to see her more. Her aura is unmatched ..please promote and celebrate her more," wrote a user on L'Oreal Paris's Instagram post. In reaction to this remark, the brand said, "Year after year, Cannes after Cannes. She never misses." When an Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fan lauded the actor as the "queen of Cannes", L'Oreal Paris mentioned "Timeless and completely herself. That is Aishwarya Rai."

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