Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s HONEST advice for new actors: ‘Be brutally honest with yourself’

Read further to know Aishwarya Rai's unfiltered advice for young actors from Cannes 2026.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s HONEST advice for new actors: ‘Be brutally honest with yourself’ (Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wasn’t just there for the cameras at Cannes 2026. Sure, her gowns made a splash, but what really stuck was what she told Brut India, straight talk, zero filters. No glossy PR spin, just honest advice. She wasn’t handing out step-by-step guides. That’s not her style. Aishwarya said she’s grateful for all the love, but she made it clear: everyone’s path is different. “Your journey in any field is individual,” she explained. “Your own experiences are what teach you what choices to make.” She summed it up: “Different strokes for different folks. You never know what’s going to click for you.”

‘Your Journey Is Your Own’

And after over two decades in the industry, she still sees herself as a learner. Her big advice? Stay genuine. “Go out there, discover your passion, and stick to your choices,” she said. “You have to be your own best friend, stand by yourself.” She called out all the manufactured stuff happening now, how so much feels staged, no real excitement or magic. Her fix? Actually live life. “Be alive and experience things. Bring that to your art. Be truly honest with yourself.”

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Closing ceremony The crush is not over yet ? https://t.co/mTK8INQiUw pic.twitter.com/iwbgH3BKCN — Finally Did it ? (@Finallydiditonx) May 23, 2026

Cannes 2026: Her 24th Year on the Croisette

Cannes 2026 marked Aishwarya’s 24th year at the festival. She owned the red carpet not just once but twice. First, she wore a dramatic abyss-blue gown by Amit Aggarwal, styled by Mohit Rai, an absolute showstopper. For the closing night, she switched it up with a white pantsuit by Chinese designer Cheney Chan: lacy trousers, glittering lapels, a big feathered stole, the works, again styled by Mohit Rai. The gown? Apparently worth Rs 3 lakh. She even had a sweet red carpet moment with Eva Longoria.

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