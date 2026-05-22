Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's VIRAL video captures what happened as she left for Cannes with Aaradhya, and fans can’t stop reacting

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had missed the prestigious Cannes Film Festival's early days this year. But the star will attend the festival's closing ceremony on May 23.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's VIRAL video captures what happened as she left for Cannes With Aaradhya, and fans can’t stop reacting

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back in news. This time, for a viral video that was captured at Mumbai airport as she left for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2026 with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The video from the airport has now gone viral across social media, because of what happened when she arrived. Aishwarya Rai looked effortlessly elegant as she made her way through the airport. She donned a stylish black blazer paired with matching trousers. Despite the cameras around her, the actress posed for photos. She also warmly interacted with a young fan who approached her for a photo. She smiled happily, and posed patiently. This gesture went viral and fans are bowled over by her grace and humble nature. Throughout the moment, Aaradhya stood next to her mother.

What left Aishwarya Rai shocked?

When Aishwarya stepped out of her car and made her way towards Mumbai airport, paparazzi and fans gathered to record her arrival. Amid the chaos, the actress was heard saying, “Be careful”. It appeared that she was asking a cameraperson to be cautious and not slip or trip while recording the video. As expected, fans have been lauding her kindness and concern. One comment read, "She’s so humble with her fans". Other viral comments included, "The OG for Cannes not only for India, but for the entire subcontinent, and before you all judge her dresses, know she put India on the International map. Love and only love for you Aishwarya! Go slay"; "Cannes was looking incomplete without her presence"; "Gorgeous".

Alia Bhatt lauds Aishwarya Rai

Alia Bhatt recently called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 2002 Devdas Cannes saree look ‘absolutely iconic’. In a recent chat, she called it her all-time favourite festival appearance.

During an interaction with British Vogue at Cannes 2026, Alia Bhatt focused on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 2002 Devdas premiere appearance and called it as the most iconic Cannes look in her memory. For the unversed, the gorgeous Aishwarya had worn a bright yellow Neeta Lulla saree, paired with kundan jewellery and minimal makeup. Her saree was adorned with rich golden embroidery and a heavily detailed border. She finished the look by wearing a choker, striking matching earrings and bangles. Aishwarya Rai kept her makeup totally minimal, and styled her hair in gentle waves. The combination helped her look traditional, and elegant

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