Aishwarya Rai LANDS at Hotel Martinez, shuts down Cannes snub rumors

Read further to see how Aishwarya Rai shut down Cannes snub rumors with her Hotel Martinez arrival.

Aishwarya Rai LANDS at Hotel Martinez, shuts down Cannes snub rumors

She’s finally here. After days of wild guesses online, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived at Hotel Martinez on Friday with her daughter, Aaradhya. Yep, the same hotel that kicked up a storm of “snub” rumors earlier this week. Someone filmed her stepping out in Cannes, bouquet in hand, flashing a smile. She wore a black outfit, greeted hotel staff, and waved at fans.

Why People Thought She’d Skip Cannes

It started when L’Oréal Paris featured its Cannes campaign visuals at Hotel Martinez. Posters showed Alia Bhatt, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, and Helen Mirren but not Aishwarya. Fans caught on immediately. Social media exploded: Did they drop her? Is she skipping Cannes? L’Oréal’s caption, hyping up the hotel’s festival makeover, only fueled the drama. Some people saw it as a snub, others rushed to defend her. Eventually, L’Oréal stepped in, calling Aishwarya a “living legend.”

Her arrival on Friday shut it all down. She met officials at the door, smiled for photos, and walked in with Aaradhya. Fans circulated clips online with captions like “Je suis heureuse”in other words, “I am happy.”

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Why Her Presence Matters

Well, Aishwarya’s not just another star at Cannes. She’s a staple. She first showed up in 2002 for Devdas, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The next year, she returned as L’Oréal’s global ambassador and has been one of the most prominent Indian faces at the festival ever since. Her red-carpet looks, gowns, sarees, dramatic makeup trend every year. So when she was missing from those campaign posters, it hit differently. For Indian fans, she’s Cannes royalty.

What’s next?

She’s expected on the red carpet sometime this week. Nobody knows what she’ll wear yet, but honestly, everyone’s waiting to see. For now, the snub rumors are over. She’s checked in, and Cannes finally feels right again.

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