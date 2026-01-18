Ajith Kumar left movies to be part of…, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan spotted supporting the actor during…; Watch viral video

Tamil cinema's popular actor Ajith Kumar is currently making headlines but this time it is not about his films. Read on to know more.

Tamil cinema's popular actor Ajith Kumar is currently making headlines more for his racing than his films. He participated in the Dubai 24 Hours Endurance Race, held between January 10th and 12th. The race lasted for approximately 25 hours, and Ajith Kumar was part of a professional racing team. His team performed brilliantly, securing third place in the 992 category. This achievement made Ajith's fans incredibly proud.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan cheer for Ajith Kumar

On this special occasion, actress Nayanthara and her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, also arrived at the Dubai Autodrome. They were there to cheer on Ajith Kumar. A video is rapidly going viral on social media, showing Ajith Kumar warmly welcoming Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. In the video, Ajith is also seen introducing them to other members of his racing team.

Also Read Ajith Kumar discharged from hospital after being injured during fans frenzy at airport

TRENDING NOW

Fans were delighted after watching this viral video. People found this moment particularly special because it showcased a different side of Ajith Kumar, away from the world of cinema.

Sibi Sathyaraj meets Ajith Kumar at the Dubai racing event

Earlier, actor Sibi Sathyaraj also met Ajith Kumar at the Dubai racing event. He shared a video on his social media account, writing that meeting Ajith Kumar was a wonderful experience for him. Sibiraj highly praised Ajith's hard work and his passion for racing. In his words, "It was a real pleasure to meet #Ajithkumar sir at the #24HDubai racing event today. Was truly impressed by all the effort and hard work he has put into pursuing his passion. As always, it was wonderful conversing and spending quality time with you dear sir.Thanks for the opportunity!"

Watch the post here:

It was a real pleasure to meet #Ajithkumar sir at the #24HDubai racing event today. Was truly impressed by all the effort and hard work he has put into pursuing his passion. As always it was wonderful conversing and spending quality time with you dear sir.Thanks for the… pic.twitter.com/BC32RF7UGv — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) January 16, 2026

It is worth noting that a few days ago, renowned music director Anirudh Ravichander also met Ajith Kumar at the Abu Dhabi Marina Race Circuit. It is clear that Ajith Kumar's racing career is no longer limited to just a hobby but he is continuously reaching new heights in it.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more