Ajith Kumar’s mother passes away: CM Vijay, Trisha Krishnan offer condolences at residence

Read further on CM Vijay's visit to Ajith Kumar's home and the viral video with Trisha Krishnan.

Ajith Kumar’s mother passes away: CM Vijay, Trisha Krishnan offer condolences at residence

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay showed up at Ajith Kumar’s home in Chennai on Sunday to offer his condolences after the loss of Ajith’s mother, Mohini Mani. Actress Trisha Krishnan was there too, paying her respects. Their visit quickly made the rounds online, with a video capturing some emotional moments. Vijay got there and met Ajith’s family during this tough time, and in the clip, he hugs Ajith in a way that’s really heartfelt. Trisha follows, speaking with Ajith and sharing her sympathies. Fans have been quick to praise the gesture, it’s not every day you see top film stars and politicians standing together like this.

There’s been some chatter about whether Vijay and Trisha arrived together. A couple of videos show Trisha getting there just before Vijay, and others hint they came in different vehicles. People are talking about it online, but honestly, all that matters is both showed up to support Ajith.

Mohini Mani, Ajith’s mother, passed away in her sleep on Saturday at age 89, after dealing with old-age health problems. The family’s keeping the funeral small and private, set for Sunday. She leaves behind three sons: Ajith, Anup, and Anil Kumar. They released a statement asking everyone to let them grieve in peace.

In memorium: Mohini Mani, 1937–2026 Our mother, Mohini Mani, passed away early this morning, in her sleep, after a period of declining health. She was 89. We are grateful for the care and support provided to her and our family by a number of medical professionals these last… pic.twitter.com/lGosJV4SoL — S. Anil Kumar (@aktxt) May 30, 2026

Looking at the bigger picture, Ajith and Vijay go way back in the Tamil film industry. They co-starred in “Rajavin Parvaiyile” in 1995, it’s the only movie they ever did together. Still, they’ve managed to keep a solid friendship and respect for each other, even as they became two of Kollywood’s biggest names.

Trisha also shares a long bond with Ajith. They’ve acted together in several films like “Ji,” “Yennai Arindhaal,” and the latest, “Vidaamuyarchi.” Her visit really shows how close they’ve become professionally and personally. Since Mohini Mani’s passing, people from both the film world and politics have sent their condolences. Big names like Kamal Haasan have reached out, too. Vijay’s visit stands out, he joined a list of influential figures supporting the Kumar family.

That video of Vijay hugging Ajith struck a chord with fans. It’s a candid moment between two icons, and you can feel the emotion. Right now, Ajith’s surrounded by close friends and industry colleagues as the family prepares for the final rites.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

