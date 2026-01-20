Akshay Kumar Car Accident: Fans worried after actor's security vehicle COLLIDES with auto in...: 'Hope sab...'

Akshay Kumar Accident News: As soon as the major accident video surfaced online, Akshay Kumar's fans took to their social media handles to express their worry for the actor's safety.

Akshay Kumar Car Accident: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's security car met with a major road accident in Juhu on Monday night, January 19, following a chain collision. According to the Mumbai Police, an auto rickshaw and two cars collided, injuring two individuals. According to reports, an auto-rickshaw was struck from behind by a car, which caused it to overturn and crash into Akshay's escort car. Further details are awaited.

Videos from the accident site show...

Videos from the scene of the accident surfaced online, showing people assisting police in carefully removing an injured guy from the wreckage. According to his brother, the auto-rickshaw driver was hurt and is in "serious" condition.

What did the brother of the injured say?

"The incident took place at around 8:30 pm...My brother's rickshaw was completely destroyed. His condition is serious. Our only request is that my brother gets proper medical treatment, the required medicines, and compensation be provided for the damaged rickshaw," Mohammed Sameer, brother of the auto-rickshaw's driver, told ANI.

Akshay Kumar is yet to react to the incident. Meanwhile, the Juhu police have rushed the injured to the hospital and are yet to register an FIR.

How did fans react to the incident?

As soon as the major accident video surfaced online, Akshay Kumar's fans took to their social media handles to express their worry for the actor's safety. One user wrote, "I hope sb thik ho," while others have expressed their concern through emojis.

Is Akshay Kumar safe?

According to reports, locals saw Akshay Kumar and his staff get out of his SUV right away to help those in need. As the vehicles came to a stop and the wrecked car looked badly mangled, witnesses reported seeing scenes of fear. Before medical assistance could reach, Akshay and his colleagues were observed lifting the car and removing the driver and passenger to safety.

