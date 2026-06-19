Akshay Kumar and Farah Khan’s hilarious throwback war goes VIRAL: 'She used to change partners'

Read further to know why Farah once hid Akshay's helicopter keys as a prank during Tees Maar Khan, making him late for the first time on set.

Akshay Kumar and Farah Khan’s hilarious throwback war goes VIRAL: 'She used to change partners'

Akshay Kumar and Farah Khan’s friendship is the kind you can’t fake. When they sat down with Netflix India to promote Bhooth Bangla, it wasn’t your usual interview. It felt like two old friends poking fun at each other while Priyadarshan and Rajpal Yadav laughed along. Kicking things off, Akshay joked about how Farah hustled in her early days, dancing for prize money. “She used to compete for Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000,” he said. Farah shot back, “No! Don’t lie. We got Rs 1,000.”

Farah Spills On Young Akshay

He remembered seeing her at Mumbai’s Xanadu disco, and Farah couldn’t resist teasing him about his social life. “He came with a new girlfriend every week,” she said, grinning. Akshay protested, “Don’t lie!” Farah just said, “He only brought one girlfriend,” and Akshay tried to turn it around: “She used to change partners.” Farah threw her hands up, “Why is this about my life now?” Akshay answered, “Because I know about you.”

The Shot That Had Akshay Calling Farah 'Vulgar'

Then came talk about Akshay’s cameo in Om Shanti Om. He recalled an action scene where he tossed a gun and caught it dangerously close to his pelvis before firing. “Vulgar woman. I kept screaming, ‘Don’t take it,’” he joked. Farah laughed and shrugged: “Who told me to shoot from behind?” Their back-and-forth always lands somewhere between playful complaining and genuine affection, they just don’t let up.

Akshay’s Helicopter Commute On Tees Maar Khan Left Rajpal Yadav Shocked

When Farah brought up the Tees Maar Khan shoot, she talked about their rough schedule out at Malshej, with 8 AM call times and a long drive from Mumbai. Everyone stayed nearby, but Akshay insisted on going home every night and reappearing like magic each morning. Rajpal Yadav, totally baffled, asked how. Akshay grinned, “I travelled by helicopter.” Farah cracked up: “He treated a helicopter like a taxi! But he was never late.” Akshay reasoned, “I was the producer.” Farah tossed right back, “So was I.” Money jokes flew around: “Mere saare paise kha gaya,” Farah teased. Akshay said she actually made the most money, and Farah laughed, “Call Ronnie and ask about our money.”

Tees Maar Khan Flopped, But Gen Z Calls It A 'Legend'

Tees Maar Khan didn’t turn out to be the blockbuster people expected. Farah felt the sting and admitted the industry seemed weirdly happy about it bombing. “People I worked with said, ‘Abhi aayi na line par.’ More than your success, people celebrate your failure,” she remembered. But somehow, Gen Z has turned it into a cult classic. Farah told Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani that younger fans love Tees Maar Khan and don’t care about her hits like Om Shanti Om.

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