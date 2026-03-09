Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana to Abhishek Bachchan, celebs CONGRATULATE Team India for winning T20 World Champions 2026

In the summit match, the Men in Blue put on an incredible display and recorded the highest-ever total in a T20 World Cup final. India scored a huge total because to outstanding efforts from Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Shivam Dube, which placed tremendous pressure on New Zealand from the outset.

India wins ICC T20 World Cup: With a dominant performance against New Zealand in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8, Team India made history by winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Several Bollywood celebs congratulated Team India on their outstanding accomplishment on social media after the triumph. Abhishek Bachchan wrote on X, "INDIAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!! ?? CHAMPIONS!!!"

Celebs congratulate Team India

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "The Ahmedabad jinx has been broken! The worthy winners have written the history all over again! All three winning captains of T20 World Cup are present today! MSD, Ro and SKY! ?? #WorldCup2026."

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Jai Hind ki Sena !!! #TeamIndia. What a stupendous victory…. World Champions Again !!!! Congratulations & Thank you."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a video of the final ball of the match and wrote on X, "INDIIIIIIAAAAAAA ARE THE CHAMPIONS! Jai Hind! ???????? ???????????????? #WorldCup #IndianCricketTeam."

Praising the Men in Blue, Jr NTR wrote, "This is how our Men in Blue showed up with calm, composure and dominance throughout the tournament … and brought the trophy home again and created history… Congratulations Team India ??. The nation will sleep well tonight."

Taking to his X handle, Akshay Kumar write, "Congratulations on bringing the World Cup home, Team India."

हर घर का माहौल ???

Congratulations on bringing the World Cup home, Team India ?? pic.twitter.com/m6Tmmqj4NB — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 8, 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi)

Fans across India celebrate Men In Blue

As Team India once again won the cherished trophy, demonstrating their supremacy in T20 cricket, fans all throughout the nation enthusiastically celebrated the occasion. In addition to the record-breaking total, the team's all-around skill that propelled them to an unforgettable triumph made the exciting final in Ahmedabad a historic evening.

