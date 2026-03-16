Akshay Kumar opens up on whether he REGRETS not being part of film like Dhurandhar: 'Jalan nahi hoti'

Akshay Kumar opens up about not being cast in Dhurandhar, praises Ranveer Singh and says actors may feel regret but there's no jealousy in the industry.

Akshay Kumar was questioned at a recent event if he wished he could have appeared in Dhurandhar since he is "well-suited" for a movie like that. The actor answered openly about his feelings and described the relationship with Ranveer Singh in reverse. Akshay Kumar participated in a session titled "The Khiladi: Method Behind the Hit Machine" at the India Today Conclave Delhi 2026 on Saturday.

Sardesai, who was hosting the session, asked him, "When you saw Dhurandhar, and saw Ranveer play that role. Did you think I could have been part of the Lyari gang? You are suited for it in many ways."

What did Akshay say about getting a chance to act in Dhurandhar?

Akshay Kumar candidly replied, "But I don't think Aditya thought that, so I didn't get it."

Furthermore, he was asked, "If you see some other person play the role, is there some regret? Any insecurities or anxiety?"

Akshay Kumar continued, "Many times, when I meet Ranveer, he tells me, 'Woh kya film ki thi (it was a great film), I wish I had done it. This happens. Koi film woh karna chahta hai aur koi main (There are some films he wants to do and some that I want to do). Hum log 15-20 actors hai aur Hindustan mein 180 filmein banti hai toh sabko kaam milta hai (We are around 15-20 actors, and about 180 films are made in India, so everyone gets work). So, everyone has roles. Regret as in you feel you wish you had done this film, but jalan nahi hoti (there's no jealousy)."

Akshay Kumar on action movies

Additionally, Akshay Kumar used Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar as an illustration of how action movies are making a huge comeback and how popular they are.

He said, "Take Dhurandhar, for example. It's a full-fledged action film. The whole film is about action and bloodshed. People have loved it, they have lapped it up, and really enjoyed it. And then there's a hero like Ranveer Singh, who performs intense action scenes, a very chest-thumping, high-energy kind of action. He carries the image of a complete 'angry young man'. So everything keeps changing... Now it's the time for horror comedies. People really like horror comedies. Stree was a big hit. Everything keeps changing, and we never really know what audiences will like next."

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