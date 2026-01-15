Akshay Kumar proves humanity still exists by helping girl in debt, netizens hail him: 'Salman Khan aur Akshay dono...' [Viral Video]

In order to vote in the BMC elections, actor Akshay Kumar went to a voting booth at Gandhi Shikshan Bhavan. After casting his vote, Akshay was seen helping a girl in debt.

Bollywood's Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, has always been a 'messiah' for the needy and the poor. Throughout his life, Akshay has been seen helping various people in need. Meanwhile, another video is now going viral, where Akki is seen helpting a girl in debt. In the video, the Jolly LLB 3 star is seen signing a cheque to help her. As he leaves, the girl is seen touching his feet in gratitude.

How netizens reacted to Akshay's kind gesture?

As soon as the video went viral, Akshay's fans were quick to flood the comment section with praise. One user referred him as "Bade Dil wala ?❣️❤️?✅." Another wrote, "Nice ?? Akshay Kumar Sir great button ?✅." A third commented, "Akki heart is so pure @akshaykumar ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Akshay Kumar casts a ballot in...

Voting is taking place in twenty-nine municipal corporations throughout Maharashtra today, January 15, with a focus on Mumbai, where the BJP and Shiv Sena are engaged in a fierce contest with the Thackeray brothers and the NCP. Voting began at 7:30 am, and the polls are seen as very important for the Thackeray brothers. In order to vote in the BMC elections, actor Akshay Kumar went to a voting booth at Gandhi Shikshan Bhavan.

#WATCH | Mumbai: After casting his vote, Actor Akshay Kumar says, "Today, the voting for BMC is taking place. As Mumbaikars, we have the remote control with us today. I would request all the people of Mumbai to come out in large numbers and cast their votes. If we have to be the… https://t.co/AOlWRmnx1V pic.twitter.com/19RmBgMFB7 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026

Akshay Kumar urges voters to...

After voting in the BMC civic elections, Akshay Kumar declared that Mumbai residents must be true heroes and that they should engage in "dialoguebaazi" rather than staying at home to cast their ballots. "Today, the voting for BMC is taking place. As Mumbaikars, we have the remote control with us today. I would request all the people of Mumbai to come out in large numbers and cast their votes. If we have to be the real hero of Mumbai, we shouldn't do dialoguebaazi, instead come out and cast our votes," he was quoted as ANI as saying.

