Akshay Kumar's playful MOCKERY on Rajpal Yadav sparks backlash at Bhoot Bangla event, netizens react 'Very low of Akki'

Akshay Kumar faces backlash after joking with Rajpal Yadav at the Bhooth Bangla press event, as fans call out the incident as disrespectful despite Rajpal taking it lightly.

Actor Akshay Kumar was observed playfully "mocking" Rajpal Yadav during the Bhooth Bangla press conference. Rajpal, though, laughed it off and accepted it in stride. After the video of Akshay making fun of him went viral on social media, several individuals controversially said, "Short stature are not respected," which sparked a dispute.

Did Akshay Kumar make fun of Rajpal Yadav?

Since it appeared like Rajpal Yadav was not given a chair during the Bhooth Bangla press conference, a user posted a video on X of the actor carrying his own. Akshay Kumar ordered Rajpal to take a seat while speaking to the media, stating, "Baith, baith, baith na."

Upon much insistence, Rajpal sat on the chair. Akshay then joked, "Kha ma kha pel doonga, baith ja." Akshay was heavily trolled for behaving in such a way with Rajpal.

First they didn't give him a chair, Then they mocked Rajpal and scared him,people with short stature are not respected? pic.twitter.com/bLVGdv4XhW — Aditya (@Warlock_Aditya) April 6, 2026

How did netizens react?

A user tweeted, "First they didn't give him a chair, Then they mocked Rajpal and scared him, people with short stature are not respected." Another wrote, "AKSHAY KUMAR abuses RAJPAL YADAV." Another called out the actor, saying, "Very low of Akshay. Why din’t @SirPareshRawal stepped in to save Rajpal from such humiliation?"

AKSHAY KUMAR abuses RAJPAL YADAV ? pic.twitter.com/mR5b3hbeG9 — kavya (@kavya_8969) April 6, 2026

Akshay Kumar holds Rajpal's face

But that wasn't it; Akshay also playfully held Rajpal's face throughout the event. While Rajpal was complimenting Akshay on his rigid regimen, good acting, and happy nature, Akshay said, "Tu ek baat bata. Tu jab baat karta hai, toh aisa kyun lagta hai ki tu kavi sammelan mein aaya hai?"

This incident occurred after journalist Saurabh Dwivedi was targeted for laughing about Rajpal's debt at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026. When Rajpal mentioned the growing and falling value of rupees and dollars throughout the war, Saurabh laughed, "Rajpal bhai, Dollar Rupiya kitna bhi upar neeche ho aapko utne hi paise lautane padenge jitney udhar hain." Rajpal declined to say more and laughed it off. Zakir Khan subsequently intervened, requesting both sides not to discuss the case while it is in court.

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