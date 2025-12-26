Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav Kumar spotted dodging paparazzi; He did not...

Aarav Kumar: Akshay Kumar's son, Aarav, chooses to avoid the spotlight. Recently, the paparazzi spotted him as he tried to evade the cameras. A video featuring him is gaining popularity on social media.

Akshay Kumar's son has been in the limelight once more recently. He was seen in a public area, covering his face when he noticed a camera. His action drew the gaze of spectators. A video connected to this is quickly going viral on social media. Fans began talking about the video as soon as it appeared. Akshay Kumar's cherished son, Aarav Kumar, has consistently avoided the spotlight and is rarely spotted in front of the lens. He was spotted at the screening of the film Ikkis, where he appeared to dodge the cameras upon noticing the paparazzi's presence. Aarav not only declined to pose, but was also observed covering his face. Simar Bhitia and her mother, Alka Bhatia, were spotted with him at that time as well. Their video is currently spreading quickly on social media.

Aarav Kumar is 23 years old. He is the cherished son of his father, Akshay Kumar, and mother, Twinkle Khanna. Twinkle frequently posts pictures with him on social media. Aarav, similar to his dad, appears very intelligent. Supporters are captivated by his character. Aarav finished his education at Ecole Mondiale World School located in Juhu, Mumbai. Following that, he relocated to Singapore. Aarav is currently learning tennis at the United World College of Southeast Asia.

Fans' reation

Fans are calling Aarav exctremely handsome. One fan even said, "Aarav is so cute , look at his smile. God bless" Another said, "He's too good looking he has beautiful eyes".

Martial arts specialist

Aarav primarily concentrates on his academics, yet he also enjoys cooking. He has finished a course in this area as well. In addition, Aarav possesses a first-degree black belt in judo and karate. He started practicing martial arts when he was four years old. In addition, he has secured a gold medal at the National Judo Championship. When Akshay Kumar was asked about Aarav's entry into Bollywood, he replied, "I don't know if he'll even want to enter the industry. I won't force him." Akshay Kumar also added, “Aarav is a very hard working guy and stays away from bad habits,he doesn't want to work in films, his dream is to become a Fashion Designer.”

