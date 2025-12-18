Akshaye Khanna's VIRAL Dhurandhar video faces competition from new...; Yami Gautam calls it...

Akshaye Khanna Viral Dance: Bahraini rapper Flipperachi's 2024 song FA9LA which puts the focus on Akshaye Khanna and his flawless dance moves has been winning hearts online. Read on to know which video is now giving competition to this viral performance.

Aditya Dhar's much-appreciated film Dhurandhar has been making headlines for not just its Box Office success, but also the Bahraini rapper Flipperachi’s 2024 song FA9LA. Also referred to as Fasla, the song has been winning hearts because of Akshaye Khanna's flawless dance moves which many are calling an absolute screen-stealer. The song hasn't just become been ruling social media reels, but also topped everyone's playlist. After ruling everyone's hearts for days now, the viral video is facing stiff competition from another equally viral clip. What is it about? Is it from Dhurandhar? Or is it another movie clip? Read on to find the answer.

What did Yami Gautam post on X?

Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar's wife Yami Gautam was quick to take to X to express her thoughts on another video that has been grabbing everyone's attention. The actress had shared a fan-made video that uses Dhurandhar's popular track FA9LA in the most impressive manner.

Winner Of The Trend ❤️? pic.twitter.com/7kvPDO03IM — POSITIVE FAN (@imashishsrrk) December 17, 2025

What has been captured in Yami's video?

The viral video clip which was shared by Yami Gautam on X featured a couple as they celebrate the birth of their baby girl. The mother can't contain her happiness as she holds the newborn. The video was shared with a caption that read, "When doctor said it's a baby girl." Soon after father too joins in, and performs Akshaye Khanna's now-viral dance move from FA9LA, with the caption that read, "Le my reaction." Later, he can be seen holding the baby. Overwhelmed with their emotions, actress Yami Gautam

posted "Hands down, the winner."

