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Ali Fazal TURNS cop in Raakh, Sonali Bendre thriller arrives on Prime Video June 12

Read further on what Raakh director Prosit Roy said about the show's take on morality and trauma.

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By: Vaishnavi Tripathi | Published: May 29, 2026 7:05 PM IST
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Ali Fazal TURNS cop in Raakh, Sonali Bendre thriller arrives on Prime Video June 12

Get ready to wade into the darker corners of justice and trauma. Raakh, a new investigative thriller with Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre makes its OTT debut next month. It streams on Amazon Prime Video starting June 12, 2026. Prosit Roy directs, with a script by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, and this isn’t just another whodunit. Raakh digs deep into violence, morality, and the parts of the law that just can’t reach.

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What Is Raakh About?

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Two teenagers vanish without a clue. The whole city gets rattled, and a family falls apart. Ali Fazal plays a relentless cop thrown into the case, chasing answers. But as the search drags on, it turns into something bigger than evidence or leads. It’s about what people are capable of when they’ve lost almost everything.

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Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir aren’t just bystanders, they play characters tangled up in the investigation in ways that blur all the lines between right and wrong. The show isn’t shy about human depravity, and it keeps asking: how far can justice go before it just breaks?

Cast Brings ‘Quiet Ferocity’ and ‘Real Intensity’

Director Prosit Roy calls Raakh one of his toughest projects. “It goes far beyond being a crime thriller,” he says. “What fired me up about Raakh was combining the tension of a hunt with the raw exploration of trauma and what people do when pushed.” He’s quick to praise the writers for building a world that feels meticulously researched and full of moral ambiguity.

As for the cast, Roy says Ali Fazal grounds the whole thing with “quiet ferocity” you can feel it. Sonali and Aamir throw themselves into their roles, too, with a kind of intensity that keeps everything close to the skin. Ali Fazal, fresh off Mirzapur and some international work, plays a cop again but this time, he’s got a much darker edge. Sonali Bendre returns to streaming after The Broken News, and Aamir Bashir brings his knack for morally complicated characters.

Why Raakh Is One to Watch

It’s not your standard police drama. It spends more time in the messiness of trauma than in open-and-shut cases. When violence and justice clash, Raakh isn’t interested in tidy resolutions, it wants to stick with you long after the credits roll. We still don’t know how many episodes there are, but Prime Video’s clearly betting big on this one as its June showpiece.

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About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi is a media person with a passion for writing across a wide range of subjects. She always has something to say about culture, cinema, and entertainment. She studied Mass Communication at Chitkara University and began her professional journey in marketing and media. Currently, she is working with BollywoodLife, where she continues to explore and express her perspectives on entertainment.

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