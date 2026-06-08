Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s spy teaser DROPS June 10, film eyes July 3 release

YRF's first female-led spy film Alpha drops its teaser June 10. Here's how Alia Bhatt and Sharvari plan to bring the 'Alpha attitude' to screens on July 3.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s spy teaser DROPS June 10, film eyes July 3 release

YRF Spy Universe fans have been waiting a long time for this, and now it’s official: Alpha, the franchise’s first female-led film with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead, is finally unveiling its teaser on June 10, 2026. That’s not all, the movie itself hits theatres July 3, 2026. It’s shuffled its release date more than once, but now YRF has settled it for good.

A senior trade source told Pinkvilla, “Alpha’s teaser is set for June 10. After that, get ready for an all-out marketing blitz. The team plans to put Alpha’s story front and center, celebrating the film’s bold, confident attitude, the kind that represents today’s India.” Apparently, Aditya Chopra and his crew have mapped out a phased release strategy. Expect major appearances, viral digital moments, and campaigns aimed straight at young audiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari ? (@sharvari)

What ‘Alpha Attitude’ Means For YRF’s Campaign

But Alpha isn’t just about the action. The campaign wants to sell a whole mindset. Another insider shared, “Alpha is more than just a character or even a movie title, it’s an attitude.” So you’ll see Alia and Sharvari touring cities, popping up on your social media, and leading the conversation everywhere, pushing the idea of an unapologetic, modern Indian spirit. Anticipation spiked right after War 2’s post-credits scene, where fans caught just a blink of Alpha and immediately started buzzing.

Alia Bhatt & Sharvari: Busy Slates Beyond Alpha

As for the leads, both have jam-packed schedules. Alia Bhatt takes on her first ever full-on action role as an assassin in Alpha. She just wrapped Jigra last year and is in the middle of shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Alpha is her second YRF film after her Pathaan cameo.

Sharvari, who broke out with Munjya and Vedaa, keeps her momentum going. Currently she's busy promoting her upcoming Main Vapas Aaaunga, which is directed by Imtiaz Ali, and also stars Vedaang Raina and Diljeet Doshanj in lead roles and after Alpha, she’s lined up for much bigger projects. Pairing her with Alia signals that YRF wants to build the next big crop of spy leads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari ? (@sharvari)

Alpha’s Release Rollercoaster

Alpha’s road to release has been a moving target. First, it was expected in 2025, then pushed to April 2026, then July 10, and now the studio moved it up a week to July 3, it's a smart move, say the trade experts, to avoid a traffic jam at the box office. With Alia’s star power and Sharvari’s growing fanbase, this isn’t just another release for YRF, it’s their big event movie for 2026.

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