Alia Bhatt gets irked after being mobbed at Cannes 2026? VIRAL video reveals THIS

Alia Bhatt's Cannes experience isn't just about glitzy red-carpet appearances, she's grabbed attention for an entirely different reason also, Read further to know what irked Alia to cause that reaction.

Alia Bhatt gets irked after being mobbed at Cannes 2026? VIRAL video reveals THIS

Alia Bhatt’s Cannes experience isn’t just about glitzy red-carpet appearances, she’s grabbed attention for an entirely different reason. A fresh video from the streets of Cannes has lit up the internet. It shows Alia, visibly frustrated, getting mobbed by fans and photographers as she tries to make her way down a busy street. At first, she’s friendly, smiling, posing for selfies. But people keep crowding in, blocking her path, and eventually, she snaps. You can hear her say, “Ho gaya abhi?” which pretty much means, “Done yet?” The vibe shifts fast.

Security didn’t waste any time. Sensing Alia’s discomfort, they moved in and cleared the crowd, guiding her to her car while keeping eager fans at bay. As she leaves, someone from the crowd says, “Yeh acchi baat nahi hai” that’s “This isn’t good.” The whole scene has sparked debate online. Some people stuck up for Alia, saying everyone needs space, even celebrities. Others figured crowds at Cannes are par for the course.

Alia’s Fashion Still Winning At Cannes 2026

Fashion, wise, Alia’s still killing it. On day two, she showed up at the India Pavilion in an ivory saree gown, a mix of classic Indian draping and modern flair, complete with a corset top (she’s made this signature at Cannes this year). Her earlier looks got plenty of buzz too: a floral gown by the water, then an Indo-western outfit that got both local and international media talking, breaking away from the usual saree or gown routine.

Some fans were frustrated earlier, thinking Alia was snubbed on the red carpet, photos from her first day made it look like photographers didn’t pay much attention to her. But after that, things changed. Her next appearances pulled bigger crowds, so big that she barely made it down the street without drama.

What’s Next For Alia Bhatt?

As for what’s coming up, Alia’s plate is full. She stars in Alpha, which is out in July 2026. After that, she’s in Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, dropping in January 2027.

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