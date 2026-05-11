Alia Bhatt nails comfortable airport fashion in oversized black coat and white tank top ahead of Cannes Film Festival 2026

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt just recently stunned everyone at the Mumbai Airport. The actress was seen leaving for this year's Cannes Film Festival, leaving the audience even more excited. Read further to know everything we know so far.

Alia Bhatt nails comfortable airport fashion in oversized black coat and white tank top ahead of Cannes Film Festival 2026

Alia Bhatt’s off to Cannes again, and anyone who caught her at Mumbai airport Monday morning knows she’s got travel style nailed. She’s heading to France for the Cannes Film Festival 2026, this will mark her second time making the trip. The actress was seen leaving for this year's Cannes Film Festival, leaving the audience even more excited. Last year, Alia not only attended the festival but amazed everyone with her debut look and created major buzz. This year, the guest list of indian stars is very interesting,

The festival runs from May 12 to May 23, and Alia is back on the lineup, not just as a Bollywood star, but as a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. She’ll be rubbing shoulders with Hollywood heavyweights like Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, and Viola Davis. India’s got a strong showing too, with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari joining her on the Croisette.

All About Bhatt's Airport Look

Let’s talk about her airport look. Alia kept it fresh and simple: fitted black blazer with a subtle tie at the front, crisp white tank, classic blue jeans, and a sleek black belt. She threw on pointed black heels and those signature oversized shades. No chunky jewelry, just glowing skin, soft pink lips, and her hair loose and centerparted. It’s polished but effortless, her signature vibe.

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Alia's Debut Dreamy Look From Last Year

Thinking back to last year, Alia’s first Cannes appearance in 2025 stole the show. She strutted down the red carpet wearing a jaw-dropping Schiaparelli gown, off-shoulder and sculpted, from their Spring/Summer 2025 collection. The dress was pure drama: white Chantilly lace, organza flowers, and a sweeping tulle train. She paired it with pearl studs, nude makeup, and a slicked-back bun. People couldn’t stop talking about it.

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What Can We Except This Year?

No one’s teasing the outfits yet, but if her debut or her airport style say anything, expect looks that are elegant, modern, and far from fussy. Alia’s got the Bollywood sparkle, but she’s bringing global fashion heat too.

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