Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s Alpha MOVES up to July 3 release; YRF eyes clear Box Office window

Read further on why YRF reportedly preponed Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha to July 3.

Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s Alpha MOVES up to July 3 release; YRF eyes clear Box Office window

Alpha has a new release date, again. The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari spy thriller from YRF’s Spy Universe is now aiming for July 3, 2026, bumping up a week earlier than the already-shuffled July 10 slot. The studio hasn’t confirmed it yet, but the word around the industry is that this new date is locked.

Why the Preponement?

Well, according to Bollywood Hungama, the shift happened after Dhamaal 4 moved off July 3 and landed on July 17. With the July 3 weekend suddenly wide open, no big Bollywood releases in sight, producer Aditya Chopra didn’t waste time. A source put it plainly: “July 3 has become the best day for Alpha. Dhamaal 4 is out of the way, and nothing major is scheduled for that weekend.”

Two-Week Clear Run at Box Office

But there’s more to it than just dodging a box office clash. July 17 is about to get crowded, with both Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Dhamaal 4 arriving that day. By moving early, Alpha grabs itself two weeks of clear sailing at the box office, no competition from Bollywood films before those heavy hitters hit theaters on July 17. For YRF, and the shaky ground of the Spy Universe after recent films, that two-week window could make all the difference.

If you’ve lost track of Alpha’s release merry-go-round, you’re not alone. Its debut was supposed to happen last year, then it slid to April 2026, then July 10. Now, if all holds, July 3 will be its fourth, yes, fourth announced date. For now, YRF stays quiet on the changes.

First Female-Led Film in YRF Spy Universe

Alpha is also a big step for the franchise: it’s the first time the YRF Spy Universe puts female leads front and center, with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari leading the charge. Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor join the cast, and there’s plenty of gossip about cameos. People are expecting Hrithik Roshan back as Kabir from War. There are whispers about Shah Rukh Khan making an appearance as Pathaan, but nothing’s confirmed.

Pressure After Tiger 3 and War 2

YRF could use a win, too. Tiger 3 only did so-so. War 2 flopped outright. That means all eyes are on Alpha to get the Spy Universe back on track. Recently, Sharvari called the idea that actresses can’t get along “the biggest myth.” Set photos with Alia, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol made the rounds online, though nobody’s sure they’re legit. Either way, July 3 is shaping up as a make-or-break date. If the reports are true, Alpha gets a head start before the box office gets crowded with Hollywood blockbusters and Bollywood comedies. Let’s see if it pays off.

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