Alia Bhatt STUNS Cannes 2026 red carpet in DREAMY Lavender gown, fans call her 'Queen of Bollywood'

Alia Bhatt dazzled once again at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in a dreamy lavender gown paired with a bold lace choker.

Alia Bhatt maintains her fashion excellence during the Cannes Film Festival through her latest red carpet appearance, which showcases beautiful fashion choices. She wore a beautiful lavender gown which extended to the floor and featured delicate noodle straps and an elegant design that provided her with both a sophisticated and effortless appearance. The outfit itself showed great beauty, but her daring lace choker became the most impressive element of her appearance.

Alia Bhatt stands out at Cannes 2026 red carpet

Alia chose to style herself with minimal elements because she wanted to showcase the statement jewellery piece, which created a striking contrast with her soft pastel outfit. She wore the look to the screening of La Vie D'Une Femme.

She had teased the outfit earlier in a video on her Instagram story, building excitement. Soon after she appeared, pictures and videos flooded social media, with fans and fashion lovers praising her sophisticated and fresh Cannes style.

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Alia's regal entry at Bharat Pavilion inauguration

Alia made her first appearance at the Bharat Pavilion opening ceremony by showing herself to the audience in her royal attire. She chose an exquisite ivory saree-based outfit which included a structured corset-style bodice. Carrying a classic umbrella, she brought a lovely vintage charm to the French Riviera look. At the event, she joined filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker to unveil the official poster and creative concept for the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The occasion also saw the launch of the India Film Guide, an initiative to promote India as a global filming destination and strengthen international collaborations in cinema.

When Alia turned heads in Tamara Ralph outfit

This isn’t Alia’s first stylish turn at Cannes this year. She had earlier made waves in a peach-toned custom gown by Tamara Ralph, complete with a plunging neckline, a dramatic flowing drape, and a striking coral neckpiece that added the perfect pop of colour.

How did fans react?

With these appearances, Alia has once again proven why she’s one of Bollywood’s most confident and fashionable stars on the international stage. Fans have widely appreciated her mix of modern glamour and elegant traditional touches. One commented, "Alia Bhatt, the queen of Bollywood She is beautiful, kind, and cute."

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