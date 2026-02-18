Can you spot her? Alia Bhatt throws '100-point' CHALLENGE to fans ahead of her BAFTA debut as a...

Alia Bhatt has achieved notable success globally, as seen by her attendance at the Cannes Film Festival and the Met Gala. Her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which has been considered for possible BAFTA and Oscar nominations, has also won her praise.

79th BAFTA Awards: The British Academy said on Tuesday that Alia Bhatt will present an award at the 79th BAFTA Awards. Celebrating excellence in international film is the goal of the EE BAFTA Film Awards, a formal awards event. The Royal Festival Hall in London will host it on February 22. Alia Bhatt posted a picture from the official BAFTA page on Instagram with the caption, "100 points if you can spot me."

BAFTA presenters lineup

A stellar lineup of nominees and presenters across the globe will be featured during the ceremony. Aaron Pierre, Aimee Lou Wood, Alicia Vikander, Alia Bhatt, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Emily Watson, Erin Doherty, Ethan Hawke, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Hannah Waddingham, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Milly Alcock, Minnie Driver, Monica Bellucci, Noah Jupe, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Sadie Sink, Stellan Skarsgård, Stormzy, and Warwick Davis are among the names that have been confirmed thus far.

Alia Bhatt's global accolades

Alia Bhatt has achieved notable success globally, as seen by her attendance at the Cannes Film Festival and the Met Gala. Her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which has been considered for possible BAFTA and Oscar nominations, has also won her praise. 'Heart of Stone', her Hollywood debut, has further cemented her worldwide reputation.

Alia Bhatt work front

The actress is presently preparing for her next movie, Alpha, which is a spy thriller. The action-packed movie, which also has Bobby Deol and Sharvari in important parts, is scheduled to be released this year. Also, she will play the key parts alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Love & War.

