Alia Bhatt’s Alpha not to release in theatres? Actress embroiled in conflict with Bobby Deol after…

A lot of discussions have been held about the film Alpha these days. Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol have reportedly got in conflict during the shooting of the film. Although neither the actors nor the makers have made any official statement on this. Reports claim that there were creative differences between the two. It is being said that during the scene, Alia used to give her suggestions, including the scene with Bobby Deol. It is being said that Bobby did not like this interference, and this created an atmosphere of tension on the set.

All about Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol’s conflict

According to some reports by 123 Telugu, the matter escalated so much that producer Aditya Chopra had to come in the middle and handle the situation. It is being said that he spoke to both the actors and tried to complete the shoot without any interruption. However, these reports have not been confirmed yet.

What is the release date of Alpha?

Meanwhile, the release date of the film has also been announced. The film was earlier scheduled to release on Christmas 2025, but now the date has been pushed forward. The film will now be released in theatres on April 17, 2026. Yash Raj Films has said that there is still more work to be done on the VFX of the film, and they want to bring it to the audience in a better way. The company says that Alpha is a very special film for them, so they do not want to rush anything.

Will Alia Bhatt’s Alpha be directly released on OTT?

Some media reports have also claimed that the film could be released directly on OTT. It is being said that the studio is cautious, considering the performance of Mardaani 3 and War 2. However, no official announcement has been made regarding this. It is being said that if such a decision is taken, Alia Bhatt will not be happy with it, as this film is the first female-led action film of the Yash Raj Spy Universe, and it was planned to be presented on the big screen only.

All about Alpha

The film's story is also very fascinating. A glimpse of Bobby Deol was shown in the post-credits scene of War 2, where he mentioned the name Alpha. It is believed that he will play the role of the main villain in the film. Fans are hoping that this film will prove to be a powerful action entertainer, and Alia Bhatt will get a chance to be seen in a new way.

