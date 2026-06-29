Alliance on Prime Video: Everything you need to know about Kunal Kemmu's reality show before you start binge-watching

Prime Video's Alliance brings a fresh spin to reality television by replacing loud confrontations with strategy, trust and unpredictable twists. From Kunal Kemmu's unique hosting style to The System's game-changing rules, here are five reasons why the new reality show deserves a spot on your watchlist.

Alliance on Prime Video: Everything you need to know about Kunal Kemmu's reality show before you start binge-watching

Prime Video’s Alliance is nothing like your usual reality fare, Hosted by Kunal Kemmu and offering a ₹50 lakh prize, Alliance ditches the predictable formulas. Instead, it asks one simple question, who can you trust when the rules flip at a moment’s notice.

Meet ‘The System’

Every action inside Alliance Headquarters gets tracked, scored, and shaken up by The System. It’s not a host or a booming voice, but a huge on-screen presence that talks back and changes the game in real time. The System eavesdrops, updates leaderboards, launches surprise missions, and rewrites the rules without warning. If you’re comfortable, you’re already in trouble. The moment contestants think they’ve figured things out, The System throws in a curveball , a vote turns into a trade, a “safe” team suddenly becomes the main target.

Old Relationships Make Everything Messier

In Alliance, you don’t start with strangers. You begin with friends, siblings, or other familiar faces you already trust, at least for one episode. The show is built to break those bonds, fast. Stick with loyalty and you get applause. Betray them and you might earn more points. The System always takes note.

Four Stacked Teams, But No Comfort Zones

The competition kicked off with four squads, packed with personalities from film, TV, gaming, comedy, and social media: Kings: Ravi Kishan, Payal Dhare, Vanshaj Singh, Armaan Khera

Warriors: Kushal Tandon, Nikhil Chinapa, Daisy Shah, Ruhee Dosani

Hunters: Rivva Kishan, Delbar Arya, Sabby Suri, Dolly Javed

Legends: Mini Mathur, Arslan Goni, Zaid Darbar, Niti Taylor

But calling them “teams” is almost a joke. Wildcards show up all the time, players get eliminated and the teams shift constantly. Today’s ally could be tomorrow’s rival. Banijay Asia’s casting is sharp, everyone’s got a different background.

Kunal Kemmu Breaks The Mold

Kunal Kemmu doesn’t just host in the traditional sense. He’s right in the thick of it, holding a mic and stirring up trouble. There’s one non-negotiable, the winner gets ₹50 lakh. Everything else, teams, tasks, alliances keeps shifting. New wildcards join in, old players leave, and the board resets. Since Alliance drops fresh episodes every day, you can’t coast on any old strategy. What saves you today could get you booted tomorrow.

No One’s The Villain

No one needs a villain edit here. The format itself is the enemy, forcing decent people to make ruthless moves and clever players to make wild bets. Some will follow their hearts, others will play it cold, and most will juggle both and might still lose.

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