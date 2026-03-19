Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda blown away by Dhurandhar 2; hail Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh

As Dhurandhar 2 hit theatres on March 18, Telugu superstars Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun lauded Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh.

Dhurandhar 2 has left an indelible impact with its storyline and performances. Interestingly, the impact isn't just restricted to fans. Several popular names from the showbiz industry too have adulation and lover for both director Aditya Dhar and star Ranveer Singh. After filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma showed no qualms in lauding the team and the film, Telugu superstars Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun too are visibly impressed. The two superstars enjoy a massive fan following across India. Both were quick to send the team their wishes ahead of its official release. The film officially releases on March 19.

What did Vijay Deverakonda say about Aditya Dhar?

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda, who recently tied the knot with actress and his Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna in a private ceremony, shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "Tomorrow onwards - something big is going to happen in Indian cinema and culture. 4 words. “Bharat Maata ki JAI!” Immense love and respect to the entire cast and crew. @AdityaDharFilms is a mad genius. @RanveerOfficial is all in explosive. @ActorMadhavan @rampalarjun Sara and Jameel uncle were all superbbb. @shashwatology score was fire. #DhurandharTheRevenge."

What did Allu Arjun say about Dhurandhar 2?

Pushpa star Allu Arjun posted his comment on X too. It read, "Just Watched #Dhurandhar2. Patriotism with swag. A film that will make every patriot proud. Many clap-trapping moments BLAST! Congratulations to the entire team. Fine performances by @ActorMadhavan garu & all actors. Technical brilliance. So proud to have a brilliant and a versatile actor like my brother. @RanveerOfficial in our country. RVS on fire. @AdityaDharFilms garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country. Show Rocker. An Indian story… International swag ! Jai Hind."

What did Ram Gopal Varma say about the film?

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma had earlier reviewed the film on X. He posted: "After last night's watch of #Dhurandhar2, in terms of its sheer cumulative impact every which way—whether on expected collections, audience euphoria, social influences, grammar-breaking cinematic style, and above all the psychological audio-visual punch—it will be a Sholay x 100 level of magnificence, bound to make all the greatest films from Mughal-e-Azam onwards look like TV serials." "This is the birth of a new cinematic order and the ruthless extinction of everything that ever existed before in the previous world of cinema..," he continued. "The very spelling of the word director will start from @adityadharfilms's name, and it will be prudent and wise for even Steven Spielberg and Christophar Nolan to drop everything they're doing and catch #Dhurandhar2 first day first show," Varma's post further read.

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