Allu Sirish-Nayanika VIRAL wedding photos: Ram Charan, Suriya, Pawan Kalyan attend the ceremony

Allu Sirish-Nayanika wedding: Telugu film industry's popular actor Allu Sirish got married to Nayanika Reddy in a private but grand ceremony in Hyderabad on March 6. On this special occasion, the couple got married in the presence of close friends and family members. The wedding ceremony was a beautiful mix of simplicity and royal style. Many celebrities from the film industry were present at the event. Photos and videos from the wedding are going viral on social media and fans are congratulating the newlyweds.

Ram Charan attended Allu Sirish-Nayanika wedding

Actor Ram Charan attended the wedding with his wife Upasana Kamineni. The two posed for pictures with the bride and groom and congratulated them on the start of their new life. All the guests were dressed in traditional attires. The presence of Ram Charan and Upasana added to the glitter of the ceremony.

Allu Arjun attended Allu Sirish-Nayanika wedding

Allu Arjun and his family were also present at the event. He was seen actively participating in every ritual at his younger brother's wedding. From welcoming guests to posing for pictures with family, he was constantly seen busy with the celebrations. He was accompanied by his wife Sneha Reddy and children. All the members of the family were celebrating this joyous occasion together.

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao attended Allu Sirish-Nayanika wedding

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also attended the ceremony and blessed the newlyweds. He also presented a bouquet of flowers to the bride and groom and posed for pictures with them. His presence made the event even more special. Many celebrities from the film industry were also present at the wedding. Big names like Megastar Chiranjeevi, actors Suriya and Pawan Kalyan were also seen at the event. The presence of all these stars made the wedding atmosphere even more grand.

Who is Allu Sirish’s wife Nayanika Reddy?

The bride Nayanika Reddy belongs to a prestigious business family. She has no direct connection with the film industry and has so far stayed away from public life. After marriage, she has become the new daughter-in-law of the Allu family. The ceremony, which was attended by family and close friends, reflected both simplicity and grandeur.

