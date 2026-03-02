Allu Sirish Wedding: Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda SHINE at Allu Arjun's brother's Haldi ceremony [Viral Video]

After returning to Hyderabad post-wedding, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently attended the pelli koduku function of Allu Arjun's brother, Allu Sirish, as husband and wife.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were married on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur. Recently, the couple attended the pelli koduku celebration (haldi ceremony) in Hyderabad for Allu Sirish, Allu Arjun's brother. They made their first public appearance together as husband and wife at the Udaipur airport. It went viral on social media when Sirish posted a video of the ceremony on Instagram. He captioned the post as, "Finally it’s kicking in that I am getting married!!! (sic)." Watch the video below...

Netizens react To Allu Sirish's Haldi video

Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "Special stand Rashmika & Vijay devarakonda (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Cutest video of the day (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "I think 2026 is year for marriages? all starting to do there marriage (sic)."

When is Allu Sirish's wedding?

On March 6, 2026, Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy are scheduled to tie the knot. Since Allu Arjun married on the same day in 2011, it is a significant date. However, on March 2, 2026, they have planned a pre-wedding reception in advance of the wedding. Sirish told everyone about it on social media.

He tweeted, "Nayanika & I are having an intimate wedding with family & friends on 6th March. We are excited to celebrate our Pre Wedding Celebrations with the Telugu film industry prestigiously at Allu Studios on the 2nd March (sic)."

Rashmika-Vijay wedding reception

In the meantime, on March 4, 2026, Rashmika and Vijay have planned a wedding celebration in Hyderabad. Numerous Bollywood and South Indian superstars are anticipated to attend.

Family members and close acquaintances attended their Updaipur wedding. Only three members of the industry- Rahul Ravindran, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga- went.

