Alpha: Hrithik Roshan's Major Kabir cameo in Alia Bhatt's spy thriller goes VIRAL, fans call it film's 'Best moment'

Alpha: Leaked videos of Hrithik Roshan's cameo as Major Kabir have gone viral on social media. Fans are hailing his action-packed entry as one of the biggest highlights of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's YRF Spy Universe film.

Alpha: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol’s much-awaited spy thriller Alpha finally arrived in theatres on Friday (July 3). While the film opened to mixed reactions from audiences, one moment that grabbed everyone’s attention was Hrithik Roshan’s special appearance as Major Kabir. Soon after the first shows ended, leaked videos of the superstar’s cameo went viral on social media.

Hrithik Roshan's Alpha cameo goes viral

The viral clips show Hrithik performing an action sequence, leaving fans excited to see the War star return to the YRF Spy Universe. His screen presence and stylish entry have become one of the biggest talking points among viewers.

The makers had teased Hrithik’s appearance in the film’s trailer but deliberately kept his face hidden. With Alpha now in theatres, fans have finally witnessed his cameo and have been sharing clips and reactions across social media platforms.

How did netizens react to Hrithik's cameo?

Many viewers praised Hrithik’s powerful screen presence and described his entry scene as one of the film’s standout moments. One user on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, "#Alpha Hrithik Roshan's cameo is entertaining and will likely please fans, although it comes across as somewhat forced and inserted primarily for fan service."

Watching #alpha Here comes HRITHIK ROSHAN Entire Theatre Erupted ?? pic.twitter.com/GN4F7ZArPb — Aamir 2100cr SRK 1100cr (@Rancho119) July 3, 2026

Hrithik reprised his popular role as Major Kabir, a character first introduced in War. His look kind of ties Alpha back in with the growing YRF Spy Universe, and it includes those big blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2.

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha features Alia and Sharvari in the lead roles, with Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor playing pivotal characters. The film also creates history as the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe.

While Hrithik’s cameo has received appreciation online, the overall response to the film has been divided. Several viewers called Alpha "average," while some felt Alia Bhatt was "miscast." Some viewers seemed to love the supporting cast and they actually enjoyed the action sequences too, even if they kept saying they had concerns about how everything was pulled together in the film.

Alpha also had this weird run of release date shifts before it finally showed up in theatres. It was supposed to come out on December 25 last year, and then it got pushed to April instead, before it eventually landed in cinemas on July 3.

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