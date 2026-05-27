Alpha LEAKED photos: Are Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol's VIRAL images real? Fact check

Alpha sparked fresh buzz after alleged leaked photos of Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol surfaced online, though fans remain divided over whether the viral images are real or AI-generated.

Image Credits: X

YRF's forthcoming Spy Universe film, Alpha, has Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the key roles, with Bobby Deol apparently playing the antagonist. Now, an X account called Shahabuddin Ahmed (SRKian) 2.0 has taken to X and uploaded a few shots of three actors, claiming they are leaked photos from the film.

Are Alia, Sharvari and Bobby's leaked photos real?

The account initially posted blurred images and wrote, "#BobbyDeol- #AliaBhatt & #Sharvari First Official Internet Breaking LEAKED Photos. From #ALPHA Shoot On Sets In 2025 LORD ALPHA Full Fledge RAW & REAL First Look Reveal In #YRFSpyUniverse Next Action Opus In July 2026. Its From EMPIRE CLIMAX Sequence Of Assassin Vs A.I (sic)."

Later, the X user shared clear images enhanced by using AI and wrote, "#ALPHA EXCLUSIVE & OFFICIAL LEAKED PHOTOS ENHANCED w/ Google Gemini (Nano Banana) #BobbyDeol Vs #AliaBhatt & #Sharvari In An Empire Chase Climax Fight Scene From #YRFSpyUniverse Next Dark Mission (Chapter) Super Agents Vs Rogue Lord & A.I Army Penned By #ShivRawail (sic)."

#BobbyDeol- #AliaBhatt & #Sharvari First Official Internet Breaking LEAKED Photos ⚠️ From #ALPHA Shoot On Sets In 2025❤️‍? LORD ALPHA Full Fledge RAW & REAL First Look Reveal In #YRFSpyUniverse Next Action Opus In July 2026 ? Its From EMPIRE CLIMAX Sequence Of Assassin Vs A.I ? pic.twitter.com/uySDNNYHjr — Shahabuddin Ahmed (SRKian) 2.0 ?? ?? (@Shahab2SRKian50) May 26, 2026

#ALPHA ✨️ EXCLUSIVE & OFFICIAL LEAKED PHOTOS ENHANCED w/ Google Gemini (Nano Banana)❤️‍?#BobbyDeol Vs #AliaBhatt & #Sharvari In An Empire Chase Climax Fight Scene? From #YRFSpyUniverse Next Dark Mission (Chapter)? Super Agents Vs Rogue Lord & A.I Army⚡️Penned By #ShivRawail https://t.co/9HYCmCpAnx pic.twitter.com/EMaDZtYxSH — Shahabuddin Ahmed (SRKian) 2.0 ?? ?? (@Shahab2SRKian50) May 26, 2026

No response from the makers or actors yet on the matter

Regardless of whether the photos are real or artificial intelligence-generated, they lack trust. Regarding the widely circulated leaked images, neither Yash Raj Films nor the actors have released a remark.

Alpha release date

Alpha was originally scheduled for release in 2025. However, the release date was moved to April 2026. It was postponed once again, though, and it will now be released on huge screens on July 10, 2026.

Alpha cast at India's Got Latent 2?

In the meantime, a photo of Alia and Sharvari shooting for India's Got Latent season 2 became popular on social media a few days ago. The two actresses will reportedly appear on the show in order to promote Alpha. There isn't any confirmation, though.

Shiv Rawail, who previously directed YRF's series The Railway Men, is the director of Alpha.

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