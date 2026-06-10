ALPHA teaser out: Alia Bhatt film LACKS action ahead of July 3 release, fans questions 'Where is Sharvari?'

YRF dropped the Alpha teaser with Alia Bhatt in full action mode, but Sharvari is missing and the action feels repetitive. With the film now releasing July 3, 2026, can YRF turn things around?

ALPHA teaser out: Alia Bhatt film LACKS action ahead of July 3 release, fans questions 'Where is Sharvari?'

The teaser for YRF’s new Spy Universe flick, Alpha, just dropped. Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol lead the cast. People were buzzing about it, but apparently, It’s just okay. The teaser kicks off on a quiet note: Bobby Deol and Alia having dinner for her 18th birthday. It’s a calm scene, until Bobby suddenly throws her straight into her first mission. After that, it’s nonstop action. Alia storms through fights, gun battles, wild chases, she jumps, punches, and barely pauses. She grins during a brawl, maybe trying to inject a bit of twisted fun into the chaos.

Where It Starts to Lose You

The start, Pretty solid. The ending packs some energy. But everything in between feels pretty stale. The fights and stunts run together, nothing really stands out. If you’ve followed the YRF Spy Universe, you’ve probably seen this stuff before. No wild surprises this time. And for a movie hyped as a two-heroine project, Sharvari is basically invisible in the teaser. That’s disappointing. Alia’s got the intensity, she owns the action, but nothing pops. Bobby Deol is around, but not much is asked of him.

Release Date Shuffle

Alpha’s path to theaters hasn’t been smooth. Originally slated for December 2025, then shifted to April 2026, then July 10. Now it’s been moved up by a week, so, July 3, 2026. And it won’t own the day, either. Huma Qureshi’s Baby Do Die Do drops on the same date. That teaser had people way more excited online.

What Are The Final Thoughts?

Alpha’s teaser had the basics, Alia diving headfirst into action, the spy brand, a cool mission kickoff. But it feels like a warmed-over version of past hits. The middle drags, Sharvari’s missing, and there’s no “wow” that grabs you. This teaser doesn’t really click, but it’s just the opening sketch. YRF still has trailers, songs, and promos to pull attention. Right now, Alpha looks like it hasn’t hit the mark, but maybe the movie will surprise us. Here’s hoping it packs a bigger punch than the teaser did.

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