'Pathetic': Bigg Boss 19 finalist Amaal Mallik's old now-DELETED tweets spark fresh buzz, fans SLAM him for...

Despite the end of Bigg Boss 19, debates concerning the contestants- particularly Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal- continue. Amaal was seen making some inappropriate comments in a series of screenshots from his X account that have been shared by a user. The old tweets from 2020 were posted by a user on a Reddit thread titled, "Look at this language of Amaal Mallik!! I don't know if it's real or not but last one I found myself. His team might have deleted other tweets. Absolutely pathetic (sic)."

How netizens reacted to the tweets?

Reacting to the now-deleted tweets, one user said, "Real or not, these are extremely pathetic "yo mama" tweets (sic)." Others questioned the authenticity of the tweets. As of now, the tweets have been removed from Amaal's official account. Another user commented in response, "He has already admitted that he was not okay mentally and would post random rude tweets and comments. He has overcome that phase. Let it go (sic)."

Amaal Mallik apologises to...

Amaal recently apologised to all of the Bigg Boss 19 contestants on X for using foul language while in the house. He explained that all he said to Farrhana was "Annabelle."

What did Amaal say?

Amaal wrote, "I have apologised to each & every contestant dil se and in this case to her and her mom I’ve gone personally and admitted I am wrong. We all learn from our mistakes and that’s all what is important (sic)."

Amaal asks fans not to link him with...

The composer requests that fans refrain from associating him with Tanya Mittal after the show. He made it clear that anything they did inside the house was required by the show. Amaal finished fourth in Bigg Boss 19, while Farrhana Bhatt was named the season's runner-up and Gaurav Khanna was proclaimed the winner.

