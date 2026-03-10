ENG हिन्दी
Add Bollywood Life as a Preferred SourceAdd bollywoodlife as a Preferred Source
Google News   Follow Us

Amid Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy’s wedding celebrations, Allu Arjun makes Rs 70 lakh gesture, but who was it for?

By: Divya Pal  |  Published: March 10, 2026 7:46 AM IST

Amid Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy’s wedding celebrations, Allu Arjun makes Rs 70 lakh gesture, but who was it for?

Allu Arjun’s younger brother and actor Allu Sirish tied the knot with Nayanika Reddy at Aina Farms in Hyderabad on March 6. The wedding ceremony was an intimate affair which followed Telugu culture and tradition. Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy's wedding saw the presence of relatives and close friends. The celebrations were led by Sirish’s parents, veteran producer Allu Aravind and his wife Nirmala, Sirish’s brother Allu Arjun and sister-in-law Sneha Reddy Amid the wedding celebrations, Allu Arjun is trending for a heartwarming gesture. The actor recently gifted a new Lexus NX, which costs around Rs 70 lakh. Who was given this special gift?

Also Read
Allu Sirish-Nayanika VIRAL wedding photos: Ram Charan, Suriya, Pawan Kalyan attend the ceremony

What was Allu Arjun's heartwarming gesture?

On International Women’s Day, actor Allu Arjun made a thought-provoking and personal gesture for his mother, Allu Nirmala. The actor gifted his mother a new Lexus NX, which reportedly costs around Rs 70 lakh. The actor's team was quick at sharing the special moment on Instagram. As evident from the photo, Nirmala is seen receiving the luxury car.

Also Read
Can you really NOT look into Allu Arjun's eyes while meeting? Brand strategist's SHOCKING claim makes fans confused

What did Allu Arjun's post read?

Sharing the update, Allu Arjun's team posted, “On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Icon Star @alluarjunonline gifted his mother #AlluNirmala garu a brand-new car. A heartfelt gesture celebrating motherhood and gratitude. ?”

Did Allu Arjun gift anything to his wife Sneha Reddy?

On their 15th wedding anniversary on March 6, actor Allu Arjun gifted his wife Sneha Reddy a swanky new car. The adorable moment's video quickly went viral on social media. The video clip shows a sleek black luxury car inside the couple’s home garage. It was adorned with flowers. The luxury vehicle which was gifted to Sneha is Mercedes-AMG CLE 53. The high-performance coupe costs between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 1.6 crore.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy stun on 15th marriage anniversary

The day Tollywood star Allu Sirish married his longtime partner, entrepreneur Nayanika Reddy, in a stylish and intimate ceremony on March 6. Interestingly, the date is important for the family, as this was exactly when superstar Allu Arjun, and his wife Sneha Reddy got married. This year, the occasion became even more special, because the couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary.

As evident from the viral photos, the first click is a black and white portrait of the couple. While Allu Arjun looks dapper in a black formal outfit, Sneha Reddy stunned in a glittering sequinned saree. Allu Arjun's suit featured satin lapels, which were layered over a black shirt. Sneha's saree was enough to make her appearance look glamorous.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.
Tags Allu Arjun Allu Arjun Allu Nirmala Allu Arjun Allu Nirmala Gift Allu Arjun Allu Nirmala Women Day Gift Allu Arjun Mother Allu Arjun Mother Gift Allu Arjun Mother Women Day Gift Entertainment News