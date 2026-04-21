Amid Blackpink Jisoo's brother Kim Jung-Hoon's sexual assault controversy, her agency's warning goes VIRAL

Blissoo, the agency founded by Blackpink's Jisoo, has made it clear: neither Jisoo nor Blissoo are involved in the criminal investigation surrounding her older brother. Read further to know everything we know about the controversy for now.

Blissoo, the agency founded by Blackpink’s Jisoo, has made it clear: neither Jisoo nor Blissoo are involved in the criminal investigation surrounding her older brother. Word of Jisoo’s possible connection started circulating after media reports said a man widely believed to be her brother was arrested earlier this month on sexual assault allegations.

Details on the Brother’s Case

Here’s what’s known. A man in his 30s, identified only by his last name Kim, was taken into custody on April 15. Police believe he invited a female streamer to his place in Seoul, and then assaulted her. Investigators are looking into allegations of forcible molestation. While Kim apparently admitted there was physical contact, he denies using force.

On top of that, Kim faces separate accusations tied to domestic violence against his wife. The story has picked up public attention and plenty of rumors online.

Blissoo Shuts Down Rumors

Responding through law firm Kim & Chang, Blissoo said there is “absolutely no connection” between this case and either Jisoo or the company. The agency pushed back hard on online speculation, saying most information being shared right now is either unverified or just plain false. Blissoo pointed out that Jisoo has lived separately from her family for years, starting her path as a trainee at a young age, and that she’s never been involved in her brother’s affairs.

No Ties to the Agency

There’s also been talk that Jisoo’s brother somehow helped set up or run Blissoo. The agency says no, he’s not involved in the company, financially or otherwise, and has no say in its management.

Ready to Take Legal Action

Last, Blissoo warned that anyone spreading false claims or defaming Jisoo could face civil or criminal lawsuits. The agency made it clear that rumors and misleading content aren’t just idle gossip, they threaten Jisoo’s rights and reputation, and they’re willing to fight back.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more