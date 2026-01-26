Amid Border 2' success, fans bathe Varun Dhawan’s poster with milk after…; netizens say, ‘No amount of…’

Varun Dhawan played the role of Colonel Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya, the hero of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 in Border 2.

Varun Dhawan is currently busy with the promotions of his film Border 2. In this film, he played the role of Colonel Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya, the hero of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The role of Varun is getting a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics. People believe that Varun has portrayed the character of a brave soldier on screen with honesty and emotion. However, after the release of the film, a video that surfaced from Haryana has sparked a new debate on social media.

Fans bathe Varun Dhawan’s poster with milk

In this viral video, some people are seen putting Varun Dhawan's poster on a car and pouring milk on it. In the poster, Varun can be seen donning the look of Colonel Dahiya. It was claimed that these people are from the Jat community and they are praising the character of the Jat war hero played by Varun. However, this claim has not been fully verified. The video quickly went viral on social media and sparked reactions.

Watch the video here:

Netizens reaction

The video has received mixed reactions on the internet. A lot of people thought it was weird and unnecessary. One user wrote, “No amount of admiration can justify this absurdity.” Some people said that it is not right to worship any actor like God. “Big star or not this clownery shouldn't be normalised...i don't get this obsession of treating actors like Gods.” At the same time, some users also said that Varun Dhawan is not such a big star that such a fandom should be shown for him. “In this case, I don't even think they are fans. Just clout chasers. It's not like VD has such high filmography / iconic character for these dudes to be his die-hard fans.”

On the other hand, many made it clear that these people are not praising Varun Dhawan, but the character played by him. They said they were doing this in honour of a Jat warrior like Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya. It was also reported on social media that this has happened before with another film character belonging to the Jat community. That is, this honor is more related to the character and his identity than the actor. A comment reads, “They are appreciating a jaat character played by Varun in this movie, not really Varun's fan. Same thing happened with the JAAT movie.”

All about Varun Dhawan’s character in Border 2

Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his amazing bravery in the 1971 war. They had captured the enemy territory of Jarpal despite having fewer resources. Border 2 depicts three major battles of the 1971 war, including the battles of Basantar and Jarpal. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles.

