Amid Border 2's massive success, old video of Sunny Deol celebrating birthday on sets goes VIRAL, fans call it...

Amid Border 2 success, an old video of Sunny Deol, celebrating his birthday on the sets of Border 2, is doing the rounds on the internet. Here's how fans reacting to it.

The patriotic war drama Border 2, which features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, has become one of the most successful Bollywood films of 2023 after it achieved remarkable box office results since its release on 23 January 2026. The film, which serves as a sequel to the 1997 classic Border, has achieved its first week global box office total of more than ₹300 crore according to trade reports, while current estimates reveal that the film is approaching ₹350 crore worldwide earnings. The movie has maintained its strong performance through its second weekend because of its ability to attract audiences while people continue to talk about the film. Border 2 has established new personal records for its entire cast while becoming one of Diljit Dosanjh's most successful films to date.

Sunny Deol celebrating birthday on Border 2 sets

Meanwhile, an old video of Sunny Deol, celebrating his birthday on the sets of Border 2, is doing the rounds on the internet. The video is from October 2025, in which Sunny Paji is seen cutting the cake and enjoying with the crew of Border 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

In the video, Sunny Deol is seen wearing an olive green puffer jacket and a black winter cap. He completed his look with brown pants. He looks happy and energetic as someone from the crew wishes him with a flower bouquet. Others also join in the celebration with songs and triumph.

How netizens reacted to the video?

As soon as the video started circulating online, fans quickly took to their social media handles to cheer him and wish him a belated birthday. One user wrote, "Janamdin diya lakh lakh badhaiyan paahji." Another commented, "123Happy happy birthday."

Others also showered their love with heart and clap emojis.

The ongoing box office success of Border 2, together with its high audience attendance, proves that the old birthday celebration video functions as evidence for both the film's lasting popularity and the public's love for one of Bollywood's greatest action heroes.

