Amid breakup rumors with RJ Mahvash, Yuzvendra Chahal SPARKS dating chatter with Bigg Boss 13’s…

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been in the news for his personal life. Recently, Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahavish unfollowed each other on Instagram, and the cricketer is now linked to Bigg Boss 13 contestant.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been in the news for his personal life lately. The news of his marriage and then divorce from his wife, Dhanashree Verma, grabbed a lot of attention. After this, his name was linked with radio jockey and film producer RJ Mahvash. Now, once again, new speculations are being made about Chahal's love life. Fans and social media users are making various speculations about their relationship, due to which their personal life has become a topic of discussion.

All about Yuzendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash's relationship

After breaking up with Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash were rumoured to be dating. The two were spotted together on several occasions, further fuelling these rumours. Specifically, when the two were seen together during the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final last year, social media was abuzz with discussions about their relationship. Since then, fans started considering them as a couple, although they never openly accepted this relationship.

TRENDING NOW

Did Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahavish break up?

Recently, Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahavish unfollowed each other on Instagram. Famous paparazzi Varinder Chawla shared a post about this on social media, after which people associated it with the breakup of the two. Meanwhile, RJ Mahvash shared an emotional and mysterious post on Instagram Story, in which she wrote that she fixes her hair most of the time and the rest of her life. In her words, "90% of the time, you will see me fixing my hair. Rest of the time - fixing my life." She then shared another post giving a message of peace and comfort, which further deepened the breakup speculations.

Is Yuzvendra Chahal dating Shefali Bagga?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

In the midst of all this, now Yuzvendra Chahal's name is being associated with Bigg Boss 13 contestant and TV personality Shafali Bagga. The two were recently spotted hanging out together after a dinner date. Their meeting did not seem to be very formal, but after being seen together in the cameras, the discussion started on social media. Fans are curious to know if the two are just friends or if there is something special going on between them. However, both Yuzvendra Chahal and Shafali Bagga have reacted to these dating rumours.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more