Amid criticism, Shilpa Shinde DEFENDS her decision to reveal the truth about false allegations against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer

Read further to know how Shilpa Shinde is defending her decision and what's her response to all the backlash after her controversial statements.

Amid criticism, Shilpa Shinde DEFENDS her decision to reveal the truth about false allegations against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer

Shilpa Shinde didn’t hold back after people criticized her for admitting that her old sexual harassment allegations against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli weren’t true. She talked about the whole thing in a podcast with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, and, as you’d expect, social media went wild. After the story blew up, Shilpa posted a video on Instagram explaining why she finally decided to speak up. She insisted she wasn’t chasing money or attention. By the time she made those allegations, she’d already left the show and had to deal with a lot of public backlash.

She shared a story about meeting a man after she won Bigg Boss. He told her his father committed suicide after being wrongly accused of something he didn’t do. That really hit her hard, and it pushed her to come clean about the truth she’d been keeping to herself all these years. Shilpa knew she’d face judgment and more criticism, but she said she just couldn’t keep carrying that secret anymore. She’d been wrestling with it for so long, and eventually, she knew she had to put it out in the open. According to her, now just felt like the right time.

Looking back at that rough patch in her life, Shilpa said she felt trapped and totally alone. The fallout from the dispute left her isolated, and almost nobody supported her. The pressure was so intense she couldn't see any way out. Now that the dust is kicking up again, Shilpa says she doesn’t expect sympathy or support from anyone. She’s ready to take whatever comes her way, consequences and all. She believes that people shouldn’t be afraid of the truth if they know they're innocent.

Despite everything, Shilpa Shinde is still one of TV’s big names. She’s been part of hit shows like Sanjivani, Waaris, Lapataganj, and Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev. But it’s her role as Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain that turned her into a household name and won over so many fans.

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