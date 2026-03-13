Amid dating rumours, Trisha Krishnan refuses to address relationship speculation with Vijay

Trisha Krishnan has been in the news these days for her personal life. The actress is rumoured to be dating Vijay Thalapathy. The two were recently spotted together at a reception in Chennai. However, during a recent appearance, she avoided answering questions related to the relationship rumours.

Actress Trisha Krishnan and actor Vijay were recently in the news when they came together at a wedding reception in Chennai. After this, Trisha was first seen at the Chennai airport, where she was surrounded by reporters with questions about her and Vijay's relationship. However, she maintained complete silence and did not answer any questions. This video is going viral on social media.

In the video posted by PTI, Trisha is seen walking into the airport with a handbag. She wore a white T-shirt, black pants, and a denim jacket, and walked in wearing sunglasses. As reporters questioned her about Vijay, Trisha did not react and went inside the airport with her staff. A flurry of questions followed, but she maintained complete calm and composure.

Watch the video here:

Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, accuses him of cheating

Earlier this month, Vijay and Trisha made an entry together in cream and gold coloured outfits at a wedding reception. The incident took place when Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed a divorce petition in the court alleging an illicit relationship. The petition stated that Vijay was having an affair with an unknown actress. After this news, everyone from director Parthiban to Vijay's bodyguard gave their opinion on this matter.

What did Vijay say about his divorce controversy?

Vijay did not say anything about Trisha, but he addressed the public at a rally about his divorce. He said that some issues have been going on in recent times, due to which people are getting disturbed. He asked people not to hurt themselves over these allegations and to stay positive instead of getting entangled in the problems of others. In his words, “There are some issues running around in the recent past, isn't it? I see all of you busy fighting those allegations and getting hurt in the process. In fact, I get hurt when I see you get hurt. I will take care of all that. Let's get involved in people's problems. Don't get hurt about that problem - it's not worth bothering about. Be confident. Only good things will happen.”

All about Thalapathy Vijay’s controversies

Meanwhile, Vijay is preparing to participate in the Tamil Nadu elections through the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam party. There was a stampede at one of his rallies last year, in which many people were killed. His last film, Jaana Nayagan, was supposed to release this Pongal, but it is stuck in the CBFC certification process.

