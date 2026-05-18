Amid dating rumours with Trisha Krishnan, THIS fact about Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay goes VIRAL

Jason Sanjay decided to skip his father Vijay's oath taking ceremony. Read on to know what his recent decision is about.

Amid dating rumours with Trisha Krishnan, THIS fact about Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay goes VIRAL

There is no denying the fact that Vijay and Trisha are still among the most admired and popular on-screen couples in the Tamil film industry. Each time they have shared the screen space - whether it is Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi or Leo - they have left a lasting impact on fans. However, in recent months, Vijay and Trisha have been making headlines for their alleged relationship. Even though there has been massive internet speculation, neither of the stars have reacted to the claims. As soon as details from Vijay's divorce filings made news, netizens were quick to connect him with Trisha. Amid this, a development about Jason Sanjay has gone viral.

Why is Jason Sanjay in news?

The makers of Sigma - which features actor Sandeep Kishan in the lead - have announced that 95 per cent of the film's shooting is finished and that it would be an action adventure comedy. For the unversed, Jason Sanjay will make his debut as a director with Sigma. Jason steps into the world of showbiz when father Vijay is bidding adieu to the world of films. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay made history when he took oath at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The ceremony saw the presence of several celebrities from Bollywood and the south film industry. But his wife and children skipped it.

Sigma has been produced by Lyca Productions. The makers recently took to X to share the title poster. It posted, "Presenting the Title of #JSJ01 - #SIGMA. The quest begins." The title poster features Sundeep Kishan as he sits on huge bundles of cash. According to reports, Sigma revolves around the story of a fearless lone wolf. He takes on societal norms and focuses on turning ambitious goals into reality. The film promises an interesting blend of action, adventure, and comedy. Besides Sundeep Kishan, the film also features Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sampath Raj, Kiran Konda, Magalakshmi Sudharsanan, among others.

What was Vijay's old statement about his son?

During the Beast promotions in 2022, Vijay was asked if son Jason Sanjay too was interested in acting. Vijay was quick to give more importance to his son's choices and mentioned that he gave him full freedom to choose what he wanted to do. "I have no clue what's in his mind," Vijay said. On being asked is he would pressurize his son into taking up acting, Vijay said "I would never do that. It is completely his interest. If he feels he needs my support, I will support him. They have full freedom to choose. I don't command them, saying they have to do this or that." Vijay also mentioned that several filmmakers had come to him hoping to launch his son. "I tell him people are asking, but at the end of the day, it is his choice. He told me: 'Please don't disturb me for a couple of years. I don't want this right now'."

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