Amid dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s bridal looks go VIRAL; is wedding date CONFIRMED?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are one of the most talked-about couples in recent times. According to reports, the couple is set to marry in a private ceremony. Amidst this, Rashmika Mandanna's bridal look is going viral on social media.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are one of the most talked-about couples in the South film industry. Several rumours have spread on social media about this issue. First, an alleged wedding card went viral, and then the two were seen together, after which fans thought that the wedding preparations had already begun. Although neither of the actors has said anything officially so far, every new news item is increasing the curiosity of the people.

When will Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna get married?

Recently, a video from Vijay Deverakonda's house in Hyderabad surfaced on the internet, which further strengthened the wedding rumours. In the video, the house was seen decorated with golden lights and floral decorations. Seeing this, the fans are guessing that perhaps preparations are going on for a special occasion. According to some reports, the two can get married in a private ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. After this, there is also talk of a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4.

Fans are excited for Rashmika’s bride's look.

With the news of marriage, people's eyes are also fixed on Rashmika Mandanna's bridal look. Fans want to know whether she will wear a traditional red bridal ensemble or a modern lehenga with light pastel colours. Rashmika is known for her style and fashion sense. She looks gorgeous in traditional Indian wear and carries off modern outfits with aplomb. Therefore, it is believed that their wedding look will be special and memorable.

Rashmika slayed in bridal looks

On many occasions in the last few years, Rashmika was seen in such outfits, in which her style did not look less than that of any new bride. At the trailer launch of a film, she wore a deep red traditional dress with golden embroidery and light makeup. At another event, she wore an ivory-coloured sharara and a colourful dupatta, which caught everyone's attention. At the same time, the red dupatta with the anarkali suit was seen showing her royal style. Her traditional look in an orange embroidered kurta set and heavy jewellery was also well-liked.

Rashmika’s elegance and simplicity

Rashmika Mandanna's fashion always shows a balance of simplicity and glamour. At a fashion show, she wore an ivory lehenga with minimal makeup and a soft hairstyle. That is why fans are very excited about their wedding day look. If the wedding news turns out to be true, it will be a big celebration not only for the film industry but also for the fans.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more