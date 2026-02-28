Amid dating scandal with Kim Sae Ron, Kim Soo Hyun’s next Knock Off gets its release date

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun was gheavily criticised due to allegations of dating scandal with Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. His upcoming Disney+ series Knock Off, which was postponed due to the controversy, will release soon in 2026.

Kim Soo Hyun has been making headlines for wrong reasons lately. The South Korean star found himself at the center of immense criticism after he was embroiled in a dating controversy that involved the late actress Kim Sae Ron. Several reports suggested that Kim Soo Hyun was in a relationship with her when she was still a minor. Soon, these allegations sparked outrage. Kim Soo Hyun finally broke his silence on March 31, 2025 following the allegations that were made against him by Kim Sae Ron’s family and the YouTube channel Garosero Institute.

When will Kim Soo Hyun's Knock Off release?

Going by a report published by Hallyu Forum, Knock Off will premiere in 2026, reportedly during the first half of the year. Disney+ has not yet confirmed the official release date. Knock Off is made on a huge budget of 60 billion won. The drama - which has been set against the IMF crisis period, revolves around the journey of a man who becomes wealthy within the counterfeit goods market.

#KimSooHyun’s #KnockOff moves toward first half 2026 release after year-long hold! Disney+ original series Knock Off, which had remained on indefinite hold for nearly a year, is now reportedly being reconsidered for a first half 2026 release. The big-budget project, made with… pic.twitter.com/wBFayFN4S8 — Hallyu FORUMS (@hallyuforums) February 28, 2026

Many expected Knock Off to be Kim Soo Hyun's next big K-drama after the massive success of Queen of Tears. However, amid dating scandal, Disney+ had decided to postpone the release. In an official statement made in early 2025, it said, "After careful consideration, we have decided to postpone the release of ‘Knock Off.'"

What did Kim Soo Hyun say during press conference?

On March 31, 2025, the actor had attended a press conference, where he talked at length to media for the first time since the tragic death of his former girlfriend, Kim Sae Ron. He showed no qualms in crying in front of his fans and critics and asked them to give him a fair chance to explain the accusations that were leveled against him. During the press conference, he denied all the accusations. Joongang had reported Kim Soo Hyun as saying, "Except for the fact that both of us were actors, our relationship was like any other ordinary couple," he stated. He further elaborated, "We dated with good feelings, and after some time, we broke up. After that, we couldn’t stay in touch the way we used to. Like any other couple, reaching out to an ex after a breakup is something one must approach with caution."

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more