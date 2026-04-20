Amid Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy buzz, Atlee SURPRISES fans; know how she chose his film Raaka, quit Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit

Deepika Padukone is pregnant with her second child with Ranveer Singh, and continues to film Raaka and King. The actress is reportedly performing action sequences while taking precautions amid hectic schedules

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh left their fans surprised when they broke the news of their second pregnancy on April 19. A day later, on April 20, director Atlee and his wife Priya welcomed a baby girl. The Raaka director was excited and happy to share the news with a cute portrait that featured a cartoon of his son, Meer. As evident from the portrait, he was seen celebrating his role as a big brother. Atlee shared the post with a caption that read, "Big Brother Meer. Yay! I've got a baby sister! (sic)." While sharing the happy news, Atlee posted, "We, Priya & Atlee, are blessed with a baby girl (sic)." It carried the date stamp April 20, 2026.

Deepika Padukone roped in for Raaka

On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to put out a heartwarming post to reveal the news. Amid the pregnancy buzz, what remains to be seen is if it would impact Deepika’s much-anticipated films, King (2026). The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan. Her upcoming pan-India film Raaka, which features Allu Arjun in lead, too is in the pipeline.

In June 2025, Deepika Padukone was officially declared as the protagonist of Allu Arjun's Raaka, which is being directed by Atlee. The actress had earlier collaborated with the director in Jawaan (2023). For the unversed, the actress was roped in by the filmmaker for an extended cameo appearance in Atlee's film. With Raaka, Deepika will share the screen space with Allu Arjun for the first time. This is also her second Telugu venture after Prabhas' starrer Kalki 2898 AD. As reported by HT, “Amidst her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka and will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy."

Why did Deepika Padukone quit Spirit?

Following the massive success of Animal, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was busy focusing on his next big project, Spirit, which features Prabhas in the lead. Last year, Deepika Padukone made headlines when she decided to walk out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit due to her request for eight-hour work shifts. According to reports, it wasn't just about shifts after embracing motherhood, but also profit-sharing clauses, and her reluctance to mouth dialogues in Telugu. "Deepika Padukone wanted a 25 percent increase in her acting fee compared to what she earned for the first part of the film. Additionally, she insisted on limiting her daily shooting schedule to a seven-hour shift. The producers offered her the convenience of a luxury vanity for rest periods in exchange for longer working hours, but she declined. She wanted five-star accommodation for her 25-person crew. There were simply too many demands. This raised concerns among producers, who questioned why they should bear additional costs beyond the actor's fees," NDTV had quoted a source as saying.

Amid the massive controversy, Triptii Dimri, who had replaced Deepika Padukone in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, supported Piku actress's professionalism. Triptii had liked a post which talked about Deepika's professionalism. Triptii was lauded by netizens for showing solidarity towards a female colleague from the industry.

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