Amid Deepika Padukone's second pregnancy buzz, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma wins hearts with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar medley; gets lauded by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma made sure his nationwide tour ended in New Delhi in style. During the emotional finale, he played to a packed crowd of over 20,000 at the DDA Grounds. He even treated fans to the Dhurandhar track. Read on to know what all happened.

When Sitarist and neo-classical music trailblazer Rishab Rikhiram Sharma plays, it never comes across as just another performance. It instantly feels more soulful, immersive, and totally unforgettable. And that's exactly what Delhi audiences experienced when he performed live on April 19. Rishab Rikhiram Sharma brought his incredible India tour to a close in DDA Grounds with over 20,000 fans in attendance. As the night unfolded, listeners were drawn into an impeccable soundscape that wasn't just powerful, but memorable too. And what impressed many was the ease with which he brought to the viewers Dhurandhar medley. As expected, he left many in awe.

Rishab wins hearts with Dhurandhar medley

When Rishab Rikhiram Sharma played the FA9LA track from Dhurandhar, the experience felt both elevated and engaging. The moment he started playing, the viewers looked surprised for Rishab's sitar added a fresh emotional layer to the track. He blended classical elements with contemporary sounds, and each note held the attention of the viewers throughout. For the unversed, the song FA9LA from Dhurandhar became popular because it stood out as a bold fusion of sounds and emotions.

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How have fans reacted to viral video?

When Dhurandhar hit theatres, it not only smashed several Box Office records, but also left an indelible impact on the viewers with its flawless music. And one track which gained immense popularity was FA9LA. For it not only offered an interesting blend of sounds and emotions, but also struck a chord with listeners across different musical tastes. The impact of the song's emotional depth was also felt when Rishab Rikhiram Sharma played it on sitar. Fans were quick to take to social media to highlight how the track felt both impressive and soulful. One post read, "Grateful to God for the opportunity to attend and enjoy such an amazing show. Thank you @rishabsmusic". Another fan posted, "An ethereal experience. Pure divinity". A few other comments read, "That was a pure surprise", "What an experience was meeting him upfront , booking the ticket at the end moment & rushing to grab the seats…it was all worth it! See you soon @rishabsmusic & @team.innovation" and "Really amazing experience".

The grand finale stood apart because it didn't use any fireworks. While speaking to the audience, Rishab said that the grand finale is defined by the audience who had made the tour meaningful. During his performance, Rishab explored several ragas including Bihaag, Kedar, Tilak Kamod and Shyam Kalyan performed on SITARA—The Next-Generation Electric Sitar. His setlist also featured original compositions such as Shankara, Shiv Kailash, Burning Ghat, Belua, and Roslyn, alongside reimagined pieces like Harry Potter x Game of Thrones and Bollywood classics including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Zara Zara and Tumhi Dekho Naa. The evening ended with Chanakya, Kautilya, Venkateswara and Tandavam.

Organised by Team Innovation, the event was also attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. In one of the videos that have gone viral on social media, Delhi CM was seen lauding Rishab while he showed his respect towards her with folded hands.

Deepika Padukone hid pregnancy at Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s show in March?

Deepika Padukone left her fans surprised on April 19 when she confirmed her second pregnancy. The couple put out a happy update through by sharing a heartwarming photo featuring their daughter Dua. She held a positive pregnancy test. Within minutes of announcements, netizens speculated that the actress may have been pregnant when she attended Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s show on March 20.

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