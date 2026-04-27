Amid Dhurandhar 2 Box Office storm, Ranveer Singh sets new dad goals in VIRAL video

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took their daughter Dua for her first live show at Mumbai's NMACC. Read on.

Amid the stupendous box office success of Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh is winning hearts for what goes far beyond the big screen. Agreed, the film continues to make headline for its indelible impact, but it is Ranveer Singh's off-screen role as a doting father that has fans swooning. The actor - who has often been lauded for his incredible acting potential - is now making headlines for recalling the time he took Deepika Padukone and daughter Dua to her first live show at Mumbai's NMACC.

What did Ranveer Singh reveal about Dua?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had recently taken their daughter Dua to her first live show at Mumbai’s Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Ranveer was spotted at the CoComelon Sing-A-Long live event with his adorable daughter. Later, he explained why the outing will remain extra special for him. This adorable family moment happened after Deepika had confirmed on April 19 that she is expecting second child with Ranveer Singh.

A video was put on on the NMACC's Instagram Story featuring Ranveer Singh as he shared his thoughts on attending the show. In viral video clip, he says, "It is a little extra special for us because this is our Dua baby’s first show. And I am very grateful to the team at NMACC for bringing us these experiences from around the world and allowing us to make memories that last a lifetime."

Deepika and Ranveer embrace motherhood, again

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh confirmed that they embraced parenthood, again on April 19. Deepika took to social media to inform fans about her second pregnancy with an adorable post that featured their daughter, Dua.

Deepika's heartwarming photo was that of her daughter Dua Padukone Singh holding a pregnancy test. A closer look at the photo reveals that both Ranveer and Deepika hold their daughter. Deepika kept the announcement simple, didn't put out any caption, but posted just evil eye emojis. The post was shared by both Deepika and Ranveer.

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