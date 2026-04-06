Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Rakesh Bedi lands in controversy over VIRAL audio call with Azad Samaj Party leader, issues apology

Dhurandhar Actor Rakesh Bedi has been drawn into a row after Azad Samaj Party's Mumbai State President Kailash Jaiswar shared a video and slammed him for using the term 'harijan'.

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi is currently being lauded for his impeccable performances in Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Critics and fans have liked his work, and appreciated him for portraying the role of Jameel Jamali with ease and perfection. Many have also appreciated his versatility and screen presence. Just when things were looking positive for the veteran actor, he has landed in a controversy which he must have never expected. It began when during an interview - which he had given a few months back - wherein he talked about social reformer BR Ambedkar. During the conversation, Rakesh Bedi used the term 'Harijan,' which hasn't gone down well with many. Many felt that the word was inappropriate and has led to massive backlash on social media.

Who shared Rakesh Bedi's video?

The controversy kicked off when Azad Samaj Party's Mumbai State President Kailash Jaiswar shared a video and slammed the actor for using a term which many feel is inappropriate. Its official use has also been prohibited in India. Kailash Jaiswar later revealed that he spoke directly with Rakesh Bedi and asked him to apologise to the community.

Earlier, Kailash had also put out a voice note on social media wherein he could be heard speaking to Rakesh over the phone. During the chat, Kailash explained to the actor that the term he used isn't just inapt, but also banned.

What did Rakesh Bedi say in his apology?

As expected, veteran actor Rakesh Bedi put out a video on social media where he apologised for using the prohibited word. In the video clip, Rakesh also stressed on the fact that he used the word unintentionally and didn't know it was prohibited in India. He further mentioned that he did not intend to hurt anyone.

The actor stated, "Namaskar friends, I am Rakesh Bedi. A few months ago, I posted a video in which I said that in our country, Bheem Rao Ambedkar ji worked a lot for Dalits, for Harijans and for people of backward society. He worked very hard for their upliftment. So now I have come to know that it is prohibited to use the word Harijan in our country. And I said it with a good intention that he worked very hard for Harijans and Dalits."

How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned so far?

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge enters managed to enter Rs 1,000 crore (net) club at domestic box office on day 18. On its third Sunday, it earned Rs 28.75 crore. With this, its India net collections stands at Rs 1,013.77 crore so far. Its gross collection stands at Rs 1,213.74 crore. With this collection, Ranveer Singh's film has scripted history as the fastest Rs 1,000 crore net grosser in India.

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