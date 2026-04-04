Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Ranveer Singh makes stylish appearance at NMACC; paps call him 'Box Office Babbar Sher'

Recently, Ranveer attended the third anniversary celebrations of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Anniversary Celebrations (NMACC) in Mumbai, where he was seen in stylish new avatar.

Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying the success of his recent films Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The first film performed better than expected and grossed around Rs 1300 crore worldwide. At the same time, its sequel is also earning tremendous money at the box office and has reached close to Rs 1000 crore in India. Both the releases have shattered multiple records at box office, beating films like Jawan, KGF, and others. It is said that Dhurandhar: The Revenge will soon smash the record of Dangal.

Ranveer Singh makes stylish appearance at NMACC

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh did not do much promotion for these two films, yet the films received tremendous love from the audience. Recently, Ranveer attended the third anniversary celebrations of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Anniversary Celebrations (NMACC) in Mumbai, where he was seen in stylish new avatar.

Ranveer Singh looked extremely stylish on this special occasion. He wore a beautiful bandhgala suit with a light-coloured pocket square adding to her look. He completed his look with studded earrings and tinted glasses. He was seen smiling in front of the camera and then walked inside the event.

Watch the video here:

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Fans reaction

Seeing this look of Ranveer, fans did not stop praising him on social media. While some called him the "Dhurandhar of Bollywood," others praised his handsome looks and smile. Many fans also said that the happiness of success is clearly visible on his face and he has worked hard for this film. The user said, “The smile on his face is sooo sooo wholesome to watch. The glow of success on his face clearly seems to be.” Paps called Ranveer, “Box Office Babbar Sher.”

The event was also attended by many big stars like Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra and Jackie Shroff. However, Deepika Padukone was not present at the event.

All about Dhurandhar 2

If we talk about films, the story of Dhurandhar is based on an Indian spy who goes to Pakistan and destroys the terror network. In Dhurandhar: The Revenge shows the entire story and transformation of her character, including how Jaskirat Singh Rangi becomes Hamza Ali Mazari. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. The film has so far collected over Rs 950 crores in India and is close to making history by joining the Rs 1000 crore club.

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