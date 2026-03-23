Amid Dhurandhar 2's massive success, NEW update on Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar 3 goes VIRAL

Dhurandhar 2 is making waves at the box office. Amid its massive first-weekend collection, a new update about the film is going viral on social media. Read on to know more.

Amidst the tremendous success of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, a new claim is spreading rapidly on social media. It is being claimed that the third part of the film Dhurandhar 3: The Final Chapter will be released in theaters on June 14, 2026. A picture is also going viral, which is said to be a part of the post-credit scene. Because of this, both excitement and discussion have increased among the audience. Many are considering it as an official announcement and have already started waiting for the sequel to the film. However, when the truth of this claim was tested, the picture turned out to be somewhat different.

Watch the post here:

Is Dhurandhar 2 releasing in June?

A closer look at the viral image reveals that it is not real. So far, there has been no official announcement from the makers or the team of the film about Dhurandhar 3. Neither the release date has been fixed nor has any such information been given in any post-credit scene. According to sources, the picture has been digitally created and is being presented as real promotional material. Hence, this claim is false. Viewers should wait for the official information before trusting such news.

What is the story of Dhurandhar 2?

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge follows the story of the first part. This time in the film, Ranveer Singh's character Jaskirat Singh Rangi's past and his struggle is shown in depth. The film has a mix of action and international politics, which has managed to keep the audience hooked.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has been a huge success at the box office. The film has so far earned over Rs. 442.72 crore in India, and the figure is steadily increasing. The film has been on a strong run since its release. The film collected over Rs 102 crore on its first day. The film performed well on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

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