Amid growing support for Rahul Roy, Falaq Naaz deletes VIRAL post and requests work opportunities for him

Read further to know why Falaq Naaz deletes video mocking Rahul Roy after actor opens up about money troubles.

Rahul Roy, the veteran actor we all remember from his heyday, is having a rough patch and the internet hasn’t been kind. After he popped up in some Instagram reels with influencer Dr. Vanita Ghadhage Desai on Wednesday, things spiraled. The videos went viral, but for all the wrong reasons.

People couldn’t help but pile on in the comments. One person wrote, “He has been drugged for this reel.” Another said, “Rahul Roy, blink if you are in danger.” Someone else wondered, “How much does he owe her? Not sure what pressure he’s under to be making these reels.” Falaq Naaz, best known for Sasural Simar Ka, jumped in too. She shared a video expressing her surprise at what she saw.

But Rahul Roy didn’t just sit back and take it. He posted a statement, putting things in perspective and sharing something personal. “I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these aren’t new, they’re from before my brain stroke,” he said. “If you mock my simplicity or struggles, it says more about you than me. If you truly care, help me find more decent work to pay for these cases.”

He suffered a brain stroke in 2020 while shooting a film, but staying active now is his priority. “After the brain stroke, it’s important for me to stay busy. I want to work as long as I’m alive, it keeps my mind sharp and gives me purpose. Sure, it hurts sometimes, but you won’t break me,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Roy (@officialrahulroy)

When SCREEN tried to reach Rahul, he simply replied he was “busy.” After hearing Rahul’s side, Falaq Naaz deleted her earlier post. She explained, “Yesterday, I posted a reel with Rahul Roy sir. I thought he did it by choice. By evening, I found out about his financial and health struggles, so I deleted the reel.” She added, “He said people should help him find good work if they’re concerned. I’d love to help. We grew up watching him, and it hurt to read his words.”

Falaq called on others in the industry to step up. “No artist should have to create content they don’t like. I wasn’t making fun, just shocked. Once I knew the backstory, I took it down. I don’t want to hurt him.”

Bollywood didn’t stay silent, either. Farah Khan wished him luck. Sonu Sood said, “Keep Rocking Brother.” Anupam Kher chimed in, “You are the BESTEST.” Shilpa Shirodkar encouraged him, “Do what you have to do Rahul… let others talk… All the best to you forever.” And Maniesh Paul wrote, “Love and respect sir. More power to you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falaq Naazz (@falaqnaazz)

Rahul Roy shot to fame with Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui back in 1990 and later won the first season of Bigg Boss in 2007. Since his stroke in 2020, he’s kept out of the limelight. His latest film, Agra, came out on Amazon Prime. Just days ago, a video surfaced showing him lugging heavy suitcases on Mumbai’s streets, and fans worried.

Right now, Rahul just wants to earn with dignity. He hopes people remember him for what he can still bring to the table, not just for the reels he’s posting because he has to.

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