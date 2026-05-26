Amid industry ban due to Don 3 controversy, Ranveer Singh makes his first public appearance; fans react 'We are with you' [Viral Video]

Ranveer Singh made his first public appearance amid the ongoing Don 3 controversy and FWICE non-cooperation directive. Videos of the actor quickly went viral online, with fans flooding social media with messages of support

Actor Ranveer Singh has finally issued an official statement following the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) imposing a non-cooperation directive against him. The development stems from the ongoing controversy surrounding Don 3, after the actor abruptly walked out of Farhan Akhtar’s much-awaited film. During a press conference on Monday, FWICE officially announced its decision to ban Ranveer from collaborating with any of its members until the matter is resolved. The federation has also thrown its weight behind the producers’ demand for Rs 45 crore as reimbursement for alleged pre-production losses.

In response to the escalating situation, Ranveer’s spokesperson stated that the actor had consciously chosen to remain silent on the issue so far. The statement comes amid growing industry tension, with many viewing FWICE’s strong action as a significant escalation. The Don 3 row has been making headlines for weeks, with both sides standing firm on their positions. This latest development has now put the spotlight back on Ranveer Singh, who has otherwise maintained a dignified silence throughout the entire episode.

Ranveer Singh issues statement amid Don 3 controversy

"Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect," the statement read.

Ranveer refuses to discuss issue in public

The actor also expressed his best wishes to the Don franchise team and insisted that he would not address the issue in the public. "While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance," the statement further read.

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Ranveer Singh spotted in airport

Singh was seen walking into the airport wearing a white kurta pajama and a black overcoat, according to camera footage. He hid his face with a mask and sunglasses. He did not pause to talk, even as photographers yelled at him and clapped for "Baba." Amid the ban, fans came together to back the actor. One wrote, "We are with Ranveer Singh ???."

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