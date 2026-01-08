Amid Kartik Aaryan-Karina Kubiliute dating buzz, did Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend and Ananya Panday's sister MOCK...; fans point out...

The mocking reels which Shikhar and Rysa liked have served as fuel to fire. According to the Reddit thread shared by BollyBlindsNGossip, Shikhar reportedly liked a reel that depicted Kartik running at an airport with a caption that read, "This flight will take you to Epstein Island."

Kartik Aaryan Dating Rumour: The Kartik Aaryan shocking affair buzz is not going to end any time soon. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 movie star has been embroiled in the middle of a strange affair rumour, as there are speculations that he was involved with an 18-year-old teenager aged Karina Kubiliute of the United Kingdom. It began with the two of them, Kartik and Karina, posting about their vacation pictures at the beach as they celebrate New Year in Goa. Sceptical observers did not hesitate to point to the strange resemblances between the two photos, the suggestions that they are on holiday together and contributing even more to link-up theories.

The viral Reddit posts set the field on fire and the allegation that 35-year-old Kartik Aaryan had an affair with an 18-year-old Karina Kubiliute. In the storm of speculations, the UK-based teen refuted the dating speculations in one of her remarks. She also updated her Instagram bio and clarified that she is not the girlfriend of Kartik; she does not even know him. She also included the fact that she and her family were in Goa. She later deleted her Instagram bio and disabled the comment area of her account.

But as fans await Kartik Aaryan to come out and make a statement on the current dating rumour, netizens have also highlighted that Janhvi Kapoor boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and Ananya Panday's sister Rysa Panday have allegedly liked Instagram reels making fun of the TMMTMTTM actor. To the uninitiated, both Janhvi and Ananya were earlier reported to have been dating Kartik.

The mocking reels which Shikhar and Rysa liked have served as fuel to fire. According to the Reddit thread shared by BollyBlindsNGossip, Shikhar reportedly liked a reel that depicted Kartik running at an airport with a caption that read, "This flight will take you to Epstein Island."

Sam Merchant, Triptii Dimri's boyfriend, reportedly liked the same post as well.

However, it has been reported that Ananya's younger sister Rysa liked an AI-generated image of Kartik as an old guy with the statement, "doing a case study on how Gen Z behaves."

