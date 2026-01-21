Amid Parag Tyagi VIRAL claims of black magic leading to Shefali Jariwala's death, know why THESE actresses were blamed for…

Parag Tyagi recently made some big claims that shocked the industry. He stated that his wife's death was due to black magic. But is this the first time stars believed this kind of superstition?

Superstition can be one of the dangerous elements in life if believed. Recently, Television actor Parag Tyagi claimed that there was black magic made on his wife, Shefali Jariwala, which led to her death in June 2025. But this is not the first time, this kind of supestition was associated with any actors. Time and again, many actors (especially female stars) were called witch or associated with black magic. For example, there was a time, when Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were moved to a place in Bandra during their dating time. Reportedly, they conducted a spiritual cleanse of the residence. At that time, Ranbir and Katrina gave multiple flops including Bombay Velvet, Tamasha, and Baar Baar Dekho.

Katrina and Ranbir, who worked together in Jagga Jasoos, which also flopped, hired a healer who told them that a jealous friend had cursed the house and them. It left both their careers in the doldrums. The healer then asked them to do a cleanse. They apparently took it a step further by putting crystals and other positive vibe projects. Unfortunately, it didn’t help. This is not the sole example. There was a time, when filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt claimed that many Bollywood actress do black magic. As reported by Filmibeat, Bhatt said, “There are innumerable tales of leading ladies using black magic for their careers.” Later, he added, “but these are just whispers.” Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Adhyayan Suman talked about former girlfriend Kangana Ranaut's obsession with black magic. For those who are living under a rock, both actors were dating for quite some time in late 2000s. But they had an ugly break up.

Also Read Nach Baliye 5: Shefali Zariwala and Parag Tyagi to come back as wild card entry

TRENDING NOW

Vidya Balan once said that she encountered a witch hunt when someone from the circle attacked her with it. She revealed that it was with some personal vendetta. According to BollywoodShaadies, Vidya Balan once admitted about witch hunt and said, “Yes, there was a witch hunt, if I have to be honest. It came from a personal issue that someone was having with me. But it’s okay. I am better for it today.” She also mentioned how her mother was affected by this. Balan added, “You had to see my mother. Every time I stepped out for an appearance, I would be at the door and she would look me from top to toe and she would ask if it was okay me going dressed like that. Suddenly, I would lose my confidence because I would see her nervous. Honestly, it was disproportionate because it was weight on my body, clothes that I wore, kisi ke baap ka kya jaata hai?”

Also Read Nach Baliye 5: Shefali Zariwala and Parag Tyagi to marry this year

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more